Making giant strides in plastic surgery

Việt Đức Hospital is becoming a trailblazer in one of the most difficult procedures in reconstructive plastic surgery thanks to support from UK-based charity Facing the World. Here we meet one 9-year-old girl who has a whole new lease on life after pioneering surgery to rebuild her an ear.
Việt Nam’s largest AI hackathon, LotusHack 2026, has opened in HCM City, bringing together over 1,000 innovators for a 36-hour sprint to build next-generation solutions and showcase the country’s rising tech talent on the global stage.
Việt Nam has launched a nationwide campaign to promote clean water, fresh air, and sustainable development, engaging children, youth, businesses, and communities in climate action and environmental protection.
Việt Nam is expected to formally become an ageing society by 2036, when those aged 65 and above will account for 14 per cent of the population. This trend will place significant pressure on the social security system, but also create opportunities for the "silver economy".
The HCM City Department of Science and Technology on March 20 unveiled an upgraded version of its Technology Exchange Platform at https://techport.vn, marking a major milestone in advancing the intermediary infrastructure underpinning the city’s science and technology market.
The Đà Nẵng University, in co-operation with Hessen Office in Việt Nam, presented scholarships of Germany’s Hessen State to 34 students at universities and colleges in the central city in the 2025-26 Academy Year.
HCM City Children's Hospital 1 has successfully carried out its first kidney transplant on a pediatric patient, marking a significant milestone in advanced medical treatment for children in southern Việt Nam.
Việt Nam is set to modernise its traffic management system under a newly approved national plan, focusing on data integration, artificial intelligence, and real-time operations to improve safety, reduce congestion, and support long-term economic growth.