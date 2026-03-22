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Making giant strides in plastic surgery

March 22, 2026 - 10:58
Việt Đức Hospital is becoming a trailblazer in one of the most difficult procedures in reconstructive plastic surgery thanks to support from UK-based charity Facing the World. Here we meet one 9-year-old girl who has a whole new lease on life after pioneering surgery to rebuild her an ear.

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Society

HCM City launches upgraded technology exchange platform

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology on March 20 unveiled an upgraded version of its Technology Exchange Platform at https://techport.vn, marking a major milestone in advancing the intermediary infrastructure underpinning the city’s science and technology market.

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