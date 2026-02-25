Over 95 per cent of workers return after Tết, labour turnover expected to stay low: Home Affairs Ministry

HÀ NỘI — Fears of a post-Tết labour exodus have eased, with more than 95 per cent of workers returning to their jobs after the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a report reviewing the 2026 Tết period and outlining priorities for the months ahead, the ministry said labour turnover remained limited as businesses had proactively introduced measures to retain and support employees before the holiday.

The ministry said it had directed local authorities and enterprises to ensure the proper implementation of salary and bonus policies, particularly in industrial parks and export processing zones. As a result, worker return rates in major manufacturing centres, including Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, HCM City and Đồng Nai reached about 85 per cent between February 23 and 25 and were expected to climb to 95 per cent by the final week of February.

The labour market typically experiences seasonal fluctuations in the run-up to Tết. Hiring demand rose steadily ahead of the holiday, driven largely by production, consumer goods and services.

Export-oriented industries such as textiles, footwear, electronics and wood processing reported robust recruitment needs to fulfil year-end orders, with demand concentrated on general and skilled workers able to undertake shift work and overtime.

The trade, services and retail sectors recorded the sharpest increase in hiring, particularly for sales staff, cashiers, delivery workers, warehouse staff and logistics personnel, as consumer spending surged during the festive season.

Tourism, restaurants and hospitality continued their recovery and expansion, generating demand for service staff, receptionists, housekeeping personnel, chefs, tour guides and tour operators. Meanwhile, the information technology and digital transformation sector maintained stable recruitment demand for software engineers, cybersecurity specialists, data professionals and artificial intelligence experts, reflecting the accelerating pace of digital adoption among businesses.

Other sectors, including finance, real estate, transport and logistics, automotive manufacturing and health care, also reported steady hiring needs.

Short-term labour mobility remains common before Tết. Some unskilled workers, students and seasonal labourers temporarily move into service roles to boost their income, while others leave jobs early or pause employment to return to their hometowns for the holiday. This can lead to temporary shortages in certain localities and industrial zones.

Preliminary data from 19 of the country’s 34 cities and provinces showed that many enterprises arranged for employees to work through Tết to maintain essential services and meet project deadlines.

These businesses operate mainly in accommodation, food services, transport, fuel supply, health care, environmental sanitation, steel production and thermal power. HCM City recorded the highest number, with 860 enterprises and 23,771 workers operating during the holiday, followed by Bắc Ninh with 57 enterprises employing 33,518 workers. Other localities included Cao Bằng, Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ, Thanh Hóa, Hà Tĩnh, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Trị and Đồng Tháp.

The ministry described post-Tết labour shortages as a cyclical phenomenon. It said it had closely monitored labour supply and demand before and after the holiday, as well as enterprises operating during Tết. Local authorities have been instructed to strengthen job matching and labour market connectivity to ensure adequate workforce availability for production and business activities.

The ministry also continues to support provinces and cities in restructuring employment service centres, overseeing the issuance, renewal and revocation of employment service licences and monitoring the performance of service providers nationwide. — VNS