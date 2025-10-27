Heavy rain flooded streets in Hội An

ĐÀ NẴNG - On the afternoon of October 27, heavy rain and flooding submerged many streets in Hội An, forcing both residents and visitors to travel by boat.

Water levels rose sharply on well-known tourist streets such as Bạch Đằng, Nguyễn Thái Học, Lê Lợi, and Nguyễn Phúc Chu, flooding homes and shops along the riverbanks. Businesses were forced to close and move their belongings to higher ground to minimise damage.

At Hội An Market and An Hội Bridge, floodwaters flowed swiftly. Functional forces were deployed to assist residents, set up warning signs at dangerous points, and guide tourists out of flooded zones.

As of the morning of October 27, floodwaters in Hội An had reached 1.78 metres, and forecasts warned that water levels could exceed alert level 3 (extremely dangerous) within the next 24 hours.

If flooding persists, authorities will consider evacuation plans to ensure the safety of residents and protect property. The Hội An Ward People’s Committee has advised locals to avoid travelling through severely flooded areas to prevent drowning accidents. VNS