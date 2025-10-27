Politics & Law
Record flooding hits Huế City as Bồ River rises above alert level 3

October 27, 2025 - 18:25
Heavy rain has pushed the Bồ River in Huế above alert level 3 (extremely dangerous), causing record flooding across the city and forcing evacuations in dangerous areas.

HUẾ — Prolonged heavy rain from the circulation of Typhoon No. 12 has caused serious flooding in central city of Huế, with water levels in many rivers rising above alert level 3 - extremely dangerous.

As of 4pm on October 27, the water level of the Bồ River at Phú Ốc Station (Huế City) was 0.7 metres above alert level 3, flooding many downstream communes and wards. Several areas were isolated, and local authorities installed warning signs at dangerous spots.

Many streets and locations in the city were heavily flooded, including Nguyễn Thị Định Street (Thủy Xuân Ward), the southern bank of the Hương River (Thuận Hóa Ward), Bùi Thị Xuân Street, and Đập Đá Bridge, where fast-flowing water made it unsafe for residents to pass through.

Amid complicated flood developments, the Huế City Military Command mobilised hundreds of officers, soldiers, and militia members to help move people and their belongings from dangerous areas to safer places.

Heavy rains are forecast to continue pouring down the city until October 28, with total rainfall estimated at 250-500 mm, and exceeding 700 mm in certain places. VNS

Local authorities set up warning signs at deeply flooded and high-risk areas in Kim Trà Ward, Huế City. VNA/VNS Photos
Major streets including Hà Nội, Hùng Vương, Phan Châu Trinh and Lê Quý Đôn in Huế City are submerged 0.5–0.7 metres deep.
Floodwaters submerge residential areas in Kim Trà Ward, Huế City.
Floodwaters submerge residential areas in Kim Trà Ward, Huế City.
Armed forces help evacuate residents and property from dangerous areas in Huế City.
Armed forces help evacuate residents and property from dangerous areas in Huế City.
Armed forces help evacuate residents and property from dangerous areas in Huế City.

