Đồng Nai invests heavily in resettlement areas

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province is preparing for a wave of large-scale infrastructure projects by planning to invest around VNĐ10 trillion (almost US$378 million) to build 76 resettlement areas between 2026 and 2030, ensuring affected communities have improved living conditions before construction begins.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, 30 areas will be built in 2026, 24 in 2027–28, and the rest in 2029–30. Each site will cover 20-50ha, with 45 per cent allocated for housing and an average plot size of 100sq.m.

Funding will come from the State budget and other sources.

The province has instructed agencies to strictly follow legal regulations, minimise land acquisition from residents, and ensure full technical and social infrastructure, including schools and markets, so that people can enjoy better living conditions.

Resettlement areas must be completed before major projects start.

From 2026 to 2030, Đồng Nai expects to implement nearly 750 projects, including key transport works such as Ring Road No.4–HCM City, the Bình Phước–Ring Road 4 link, Cát Lái and Long Hưng bridges, the North–South high-speed railway and the HCM City–Long Thành Airport railway.

The province will need more than 47,000 resettlement plots for affected households, mainly in Trấn Biên Ward, Đại Phước Commune and Trảng Bom Commune.

In 2025, Đồng Nai plans to build 13 resettlement areas, with six already under construction. — BIZHUB