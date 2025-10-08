Plans to raise per capita GDP to $8,500 by 2030

HÀ NỘI — The Government has set national development goals for the decade ahead, aiming to raise per capita GDP to around US$8,500 by 2030.

The target is set under Resolution No. 306/NQ-CP recently issued by the Government on adjustments to the national master plan for the 2021-30 period, a vision towards 2050.

Under the plan, the services sector is expected to account for over 50 per cent of GDP, industry and construction for more than 40 per cent, while agriculture, forestry and fisheries for under 10 per cent.

Average annual labour productivity growth is targeted at about 7 per cent for 2021-30, rising to over 8.5 per cent between 2026 and 2030.

Total factor productivity (TFP) is projected to contribute more than 55 per cent to overall growth.

The resolution calls for the rapid development of digital and data infrastructure to underpin national digital transformation, build a digital government, digital economy and digital society, with the digital economy expected to account for around 30 per cent of GDP.

Social targets

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to maintain a replacement-level fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman and a population of about 105 million.

The Human Development Index (HDI) is expected to reach 0.78 and average life expectancy around 75.5 years.

The proportion of agricultural labour will fall below 20 per cent of the workforce, while job quality and employment stability are to be improved.

Education is to reach an advanced regional standard, with Việt Nam striving to be among the top 10 Asian countries for higher education systems.

At least eight universities are expected to rank among Asia’s top 200, and at least one institution among the world’s top 100 in specific disciplines, according to reputable international rankings.

Healthcare services are to be upgraded to regional advanced standards, with a comprehensive national healthcare network ensuring equitable, high-quality and efficient services.

The plan also stresses building a vibrant cultural environment, preserving and promoting national identity, and developing cultural industries.

Every province and centrally governed city is to have at least three key cultural institutions of a cultural or cultural-arts centre, a museum and a library.

National growth hubs

The resolution sets out a framework for socio-economic spatial development, including regional planning, inter-regional linkages, and the creation of national growth poles and economic corridors.

The northern growth region will centre on Hà Nội and areas along Ring Roads 4 and 5, National Highways 5 and 18, and expressways CT01, CT04, CT05, CT07 and CT09, encompassing localities of Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình, Hưng Yên and Quảng Ninh.

Hà Nội will serve as the growth pole.

The northern growth region will lead the way in high-quality human resources, science and technology, innovation, and the digital economy as well as functioning as the national centre for economy, culture, education, healthcare and innovation.

The southern growth region will encompass areas along National Highways 22, 13, 1 and 51, the western North-South Expressway and Ring Road 4, running through HCM City, Đồng Nai Province and Tây Ninh Province.

HCM City will act as the growth pole.

The southern growth region will steer the region and the nation in economy, finance, trade, services, healthcare, education and technology.

The Government plans to develop a regional innovation ecosystem, promote digital transformation, and establish an international financial centre in HCM City to position Việt Nam within the global financial network.

The central growth region will include coastal areas of localities of Thừa Thiên–Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi and Gia Lai, with Đà Nẵng as the growth pole.

The focus will be on developing coastal urban centres, marine tourism hubs, petrochemical and energy industries, automotive manufacturing and supporting industries, and expanding seaports, airports and logistics services.

The Mekong Delta growth region will revolve around Cần Thơ City and the provinces of An Giang, Vĩnh Long and Đồng Tháp, connected by key expressways such as Cần Thơ-Vĩnh Long, An Hữu-Cao Lãnh, Cao Lãnh-Rạch Sỏi, and Châu Đốc-Cần Thơ-Sóc Trăng, Hà Tiên - Rạch Giá - Bạc Liêu as well as Phú Quốc Special Zone.

Cần Thơ will serve as the growth pole.

The region aims to become a hub for services, tourism, logistics and agro-industry, and a national centre for agricultural science, technology and innovation.

Phú Quốc Island is to be developed into an international eco-tourism and services centre, linking Việt Nam with major regional and global economic hubs.

The North-Central growth region will cover areas along the eastern North-South Expressway, National Highway 1 and the coastal route, connected with major urban and coastal economic zones of Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh.

The region will become a national centre for petrochemical refining, metallurgy, mechanical engineering and automobile manufacturing, while also fostering emerging industries such as electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and digital technology to drive regional socio-economic development.

The Government will also gradually establish growth areas in the south central coast and Central Highlands regions, focusing on Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng and neighbouring provinces.— VNS