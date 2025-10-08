Algae lamp to purify the air

By Lê Hương

A team of researchers at Hà Nội University of Science and Technology has developed the first-ever lamp in Việt Nam that cultivates algae in water to purify the air in enclosed spaces.

This innovative solution offers a practical approach to improving air quality in urban areas, where pollution is a significant concern in cities with high population densities.

The device, which uses algae, was developed by Associate Professor Đoàn Thị Thái Yên at the university. It aims to enhance air quality in enclosed spaces and supply fresh oxygen to rooms, something conventional air purifiers cannot achieve.

The system combines two functions: filtering fine dust like conventional air purifiers and absorbing CO₂ while producing fresh oxygen, creating a simple, self-contained ecosystem.

Laboratory tests on the algae lamp models showed that the device achieved CO₂ absorption efficiency of 60–80 per cent, corresponding to input CO₂ concentrations ranging from 800 to 2,500 ppm.

Since the first prototypes were developed in 2018, Yên and her team have continuously worked to improve and refine the product, bringing the algae lamp closer to consumers through commercialisation.

Today, the algae lamps are available in various sizes – the smallest models are compact enough for desks, while larger models are suitable for more spacious environments.

“At first, I had the idea of using algae like an indoor plant that performs photosynthesis,” Professor Yên told Việt Nam News & Law. “Then, when I placed the light right in the middle of the tube, the algae turned into a light source, emitting a gentle green glow while producing oxygen and efficiently absorbing CO₂. This application quickly attracted attention from many sectors, especially consumers.”

Always putting herself in the position of a customer and understanding user needs through direct product experience, Yên has repeatedly refined the design to perfect the algae lamp.

Currently, Yên is collaborating with a business to commercialise the algae lamp line under the brand name Aloxy.

The algae lamp consists of three main components: a HEPA filter that separates fine dust; an air pump that draws air into the lamp and helps remove carbon dioxide; and LED lights that provide illumination for the algae to grow.

In the compact desktop version currently available on the market, the light control button offers three brightness levels – dim, medium and bright – to suit user preferences.

The air pump switch is separate to ensure continuous operation for effective air circulation and dust filtration. The air suction speed can also be adjusted across three airflow levels. Even with continuous operation, the lamp consumes only a few kilowatt-hours of electricity per month.

In addition to the desktop model, Yên is continuing to work with the company to develop customised lamp models tailored to specific spaces and customer requirements. Devices with different light colour options have also been tested to optimise algae growth, ensuring the highest CO₂ absorption efficiency, maximum oxygen generation and alignment with user preferences and feng shui aesthetics.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic and amid increasing air pollution, people’s concern for their health and their need for clean indoor oxygen have risen significantly. That’s why we are even more determined to accelerate the process of turning our research into a wider range of consumer products,” Yên said.

The Algae Lamp project received the Encouragement Award at the 2022 Asian Innovation Awards, organised by the Hitachi Global Foundation, and the KOVA Award 2022 in the 'Creativity' category.

“This is the first algae lamp using biotechnology in Viet Nam, so our first challenge was communication – helping people become aware of this product,” said General Director of Aloxy Investment and Technology Development JSC Trần Hồ Phương.

“We believe in the potential of this innovation. It helps improve air quality in enclosed spaces, especially crowded areas, basements or places without room for greenery. This solution saves green space while purifying the air – with one algae system, we can replace a large number of urban trees.”

Customer Trần Thị Trắc Diễm, one of the first users of the product, has praised it highly.

“During my work, I use many types of lighting to support my writing,” she said. “Besides that, I also need lamps that help me relax. After some time using the algae lamp, I found it very useful. The lamp attracts fine dust and CO₂, producing fresh oxygen. It makes my room feel noticeably cooler and has a refreshing effect on my spirit. I feel that my sleep has improved, becoming deeper, and my body seems recharged with new energy.”

Phương said the company will soon install algae light systems at the relic site of Đồng Hới Ancient Citadel in Quảng Bình central province and at An Khánh Economy urban area in Hà Nội.

The inventors are determined to accelerate the development of a diverse range of consumer products, including larger-scale product lines. — VNS