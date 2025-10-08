Lạng Sơn under water: a night in the flood’s epicentre

Post-storm floods devastate crops, homes across northern Việt Nam
LẠNG SƠN - Prolonged heavy rain, combined with rising water levels in the Bắc Giang River and other rivers in the province, has left many communes in the northern province of Lạng Sơn deeply flooded, isolated and cut off, severely affecting local lives.
Local authorities and forces remained on duty throughout the night to assist residents, moving belongings and evacuating people from severely flooded areas to safety. VNS
|Police officers and soldiers in Lạng Sơn Province were deployed overnight to support residents in flood-hit Thất Khê Commune. VNA/VNS Photos
|Police officers and soldiers in Lạng Sơn Province were deployed overnight to support residents in flood-hit Thất Khê Commune.
|Residents of Thất Khê Commune, Lạng Sơn Province used rafts to cross the deeply flooded National Highway 4A at night.
|Thất Khê Commune in Lạng Sơn Province submerged under deep floodwaters.
