Home Society

Lạng Sơn under water: a night in the flood’s epicentre

October 08, 2025 - 07:50
Local authorities and forces remained on duty throughout the night to assist residents, moving belongings and evacuating people from severely flooded areas to safety.

LẠNG SƠN - Prolonged heavy rain, combined with rising water levels in the Bắc Giang River and other rivers in the province, has left many communes in the northern province of Lạng Sơn deeply flooded, isolated and cut off, severely affecting local lives.

VNS

Police officers and soldiers in Lạng Sơn Province were deployed overnight to support residents in flood-hit Thất Khê Commune. VNA/VNS Photos
Officers and soldiers from the Lạng Sơn Provincial Military Command and Military Zone 1 were stationed overnight in Thất Khê Commune to support local residents.
VNA/VNS Photos
Officers and soldiers from the Lạng Sơn Provincial Military Command and Military Zone 1 were stationed overnight in Thất Khê Commune to support local residents.
Residents of Thất Khê Commune, Lạng Sơn Province used rafts to cross the deeply flooded National Highway 4A at night.
Thất Khê Commune in Lạng Sơn Province submerged under deep floodwaters.
Thất Khê Commune in Lạng Sơn Province submerged under deep floodwaters.

Algae lamp to purify the air

A team of researchers at Hà Nội University of Science and Technology has developed the first-ever lamp in Việt Nam that cultivates algae in water to purify the air in enclosed spaces. This innovative solution offers a practical way to improve air quality in urban areas.

