Lạng Sơn under water: a night in the flood’s epicentre

LẠNG SƠN - Prolonged heavy rain, combined with rising water levels in the Bắc Giang River and other rivers in the province, has left many communes in the northern province of Lạng Sơn deeply flooded, isolated and cut off, severely affecting local lives.

Local authorities and forces remained on duty throughout the night to assist residents, moving belongings and evacuating people from severely flooded areas to safety. VNS