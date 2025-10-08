Thái Nguyên struggles as city centre remains submerged

Post-storm floods devastate crops, homes across northern Việt Nam
THÁI NGUYÊN — The centre of the northern province Thái Nguyên remained under deep floodwaters early Wednesday morning even though rains have largely stopped.
Traffic was nearly paralysed, power was still out, and many residential areas remained isolated.
|A severely flooded section of Lương Ngọc Quyến Street. VNA/VNS Photos
|A severely flooded section of Lương Ngọc Quyến Street.
|The headquarters of the Department of Ethnic Affairs and Religion in Thái Nguyên City, located on Quang Trung Street, Phan Đình Phùng Ward.
|Phan Đình Phùng Street.
|The underpass on Thống Nhất Street remains deeply flooded and impassable.