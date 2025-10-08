Politics & Law
Home Society

Overnight emergency response to Bắc Ninh auxiliary dyke breach

October 08, 2025 - 08:10
More than 200 soldiers from Regiment 2, Division 3, were mobilised to help evacuate people and property.

BẮC NINH - On the morning of October 8, a 20-metre section of an auxiliary dyke in Tiên Lục Commune was breached. Emergency response and repairs were promptly carried out, with no casualties reported.

More than 200 soldiers from Regiment 2, Division 3, were mobilised to help evacuate people and property. Nearly 40 local police officers, commune officials and residents also worked through the night to fight the flood and move households to safety. VNS

Officers and soldiers from Regiment 2, Division 3, together with local residents, carried out overnight rescue and repair efforts. VNA/VNS Photo
Algae lamp to purify the air

A team of researchers at Hà Nội University of Science and Technology has developed the first-ever lamp in Việt Nam that cultivates algae in water to purify the air in enclosed spaces. This innovative solution offers a practical way to improve air quality in urban areas.

