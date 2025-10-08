Overnight emergency response to Bắc Ninh auxiliary dyke breach

BẮC NINH - On the morning of October 8, a 20-metre section of an auxiliary dyke in Tiên Lục Commune was breached. Emergency response and repairs were promptly carried out, with no casualties reported.
More than 200 soldiers from Regiment 2, Division 3, were mobilised to help evacuate people and property. Nearly 40 local police officers, commune officials and residents also worked through the night to fight the flood and move households to safety. VNS
|Officers and soldiers from Regiment 2, Division 3, together with local residents, carried out overnight rescue and repair efforts. VNA/VNS Photo
