Regulation to combat foreign funding of terrorism and national security threats

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a new regulation to strengthen coordination in preventing and combating activities by foreign organisations and individuals that provide money or assets to domestic dissidents engaged in activities undermining national security or committing acts of terrorism.

Decision No 30/2025/QĐ-TTg, issued on September 2, sets out measures to enhance inter-agency responsibility and coordination across six key areas.

They include sharing and providing information and documents; public communication and dissemination; monitoring compliance with legal regulations; inspection and verification; delaying transactions, freezing accounts, suspending circulation, seizing, sealing or holding money and assets related to national security violations and terrorism; and international cooperation.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence must regularly, and upon request, exchange and provide alerts about plots, methods and tactics of foreign funding for domestic dissidents.

When ministries or agencies request information related to national security or terrorism cases, the exchange must be completed within ten days of receiving the request, in compliance with legal requirements and investigation needs.

Agencies must also promptly provide information about legal loopholes and weaknesses in State management or financial transaction oversight to help improve policies. If any official or civil servant is found to have received money or assets from suspicious entities, the matter must be reported immediately for joint verification and handling under the law.

Specialised agencies for national security and counter-terrorism must, periodically or upon request, guide financial institutions, non-financial businesses and individuals in fulfilling obligations related to transaction delays, account freezes, asset seizures and temporary holds.

The State Bank of Vietnam is responsible for sharing information with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence on customer accounts and transactions related to foreign funding of terrorism or national security threats.

This includes data from its anti-money laundering database and results of suspicious transaction reports. Information must be provided within ten days of receiving a request.

The State Bank must also supply relevant files immediately upon detecting suspicious activity related to foreign funding through its role in monetary policy, banking operations, foreign exchange management, anti-money laundering and other state functions. Additional data from its databases must be shared within ten days of a formal request to support prevention and investigation efforts.

The Ministry of Finance must provide information within ten days on securities transactions, digital assets and cryptocurrency when requested. It must also promptly report any suspicious movement of cash, precious metals or gemstones across borders for joint handling.

The ministry is also tasked with instructing reporting entities to provide timely records related to transaction delays, account freezes and asset seizures in compliance with counter-terrorism and anti-money laundering laws.

The Ministry of Science and Technology must share information immediately upon detecting cases where foreign organisations or individuals use postal or telecommunications services to transfer funds or assets to domestic actors.

Other ministries and agencies must cooperate in providing requested data and clearly indicate whether the information has been verified. They must also assist in verification processes and report results in accordance with legal requirements.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence will provide regular or ad hoc guidance for public communication on preventing and combating terrorist financing.

Information campaigns will focus on risks, developments, criminal tactics, consequences, prevention measures, policies, laws and responsibilities of organisations and individuals. These campaigns may include press conferences, media releases, online publications, legal dissemination and training sessions.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will direct media agencies to carry out these campaigns, while Việt Nam Television (VTV), the Voice of Việt Nam (VOV), and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) must strengthen coverage of anti-terrorist financing efforts.

This decision takes effect on October 15, 2025. — VNS