PM's visits create additional development resources for all Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia: minister

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng's official visits to Laos and Cambodia carry significant political and diplomatic importance, helping strengthen political trust, advance bilateral cooperation and create new development opportunities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung has said.

In an interview granted to the press, Trung noted that these were PM Hưng's first visits to the two neighbouring countries and also his first official trips overseas as head of the Vietnamese Government.

The Laos visit was the first by a key Vietnamese leader and a foreign leader since the country completed the election of key leadership positions, including the Prime Minister and the National Assembly President.

For Cambodia, the trip came as this country is pushing ahead with important plans for its digital economy development strategy, and prepares for upcoming diplomatic activities.

During the visits, PM Hưng and leaders of Laos and Cambodia held extensive discussions on ties between their Parties and countries, as well as issues of mutual concern. The exchanges helped strengthen political trust and mutual understanding while providing highly important political orientations for Việt Nam's relations with the two neighbours, Trung said.

All sides also affirmed that defence-security plays a particularly important role and constitutes a pillar of Việt Nam's cooperation with Laos and Cambodia, he added.

Highlighting another key outcome, the minister said PM Hưng and the two neighbouring countries' leaders reviewed cooperation across various fields, and worked with relevant ministries and agencies to basically resolve outstanding difficulties and obstacles during the implementation of several projects.

As a result, a number of cooperation projects agreed upon by Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian Party and State leaders were advanced and delivered practical results.

Trung went on to say that the visits also opened up new areas and projects for cooperation, creating additional development resources for all the three countries.

Besides, the trips demonstrated Việt Nam's active implementation of the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress, reflecting the country's high priority for its neighbourliness with Laos and Cambodia.

They also laid the groundwork for upcoming high-level exchanges as the three countries prepare to mark major anniversaries, including the 65th founding anniversary of Việt Nam–Laos diplomatic relations, the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, and the 60th founding anniversary of Việt Nam–Cambodia diplomatic ties. — VNA/VNS