Vietnamese PM pays courtesy visits to Cambodian King, Queen Mother

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng paid courtesy visits to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10.

Meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni, the Vietnamese leader expressed his delight at visiting Cambodia for the first time in his capacity as Prime Minister. He congratulated the Cambodian people on their immense and comprehensive achievements in national development over more than two decades of the King's reign, under the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the Government, and with the strong support of the public.

Through these efforts, he said, Cambodia's international role and stature have been increasing in the region and the world.

The PM emphasised that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always remember and treasure the support and assistance that late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, King Norodom Sihamoni, as well as generations of Cambodian leaders and people, have extended to Việt Nam throughout history.

On the occasion of the Việt Nam–Cambodia Friendship Year 2027, marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, relevant agencies of both countries will coordinate closely to organise important celebratory activities, he noted, adding that these events will honour the great historical values of the traditional friendship, solidarity, close bonds, and mutual assistance between the two countries.

King Norodom Sihamoni warmly welcomed PM Hưng's first visit to Cambodia in his new role and underlined the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia, which was founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, and has been meticulously cultivated by generations of leaders and people of both nations.

The King voiced firm confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, headed by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, and through the dedicated efforts by the Vietnamese Government, National Assembly, and people, the country will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in its national construction and development.

He appreciated the warm sentiments extended by high-level Vietnamese leaders toward himself and Cambodian leaders, while expressing deep gratitude for the valuable support and assistance rendered by the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam to Cambodia in its national development process.

Both leaders noted with satisfaction the progress of bilateral relations over the recent past and agreed to continue fostering the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Việt Nam and Cambodia in an increasingly substantive and solid manner.

Also at the Royal Palace, PM Hưng paid a courtesy call on Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

He respectfully conveyed greetings from General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and other Vietnamese leaders to the Queen Mother, expressing the hope to welcome the King and the Queen Mother to visit and vacation in Việt Nam in the near future. — VNA/VNS