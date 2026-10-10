PM highlights youth’s role in advancing Việt Nam–Cambodia ties

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has urged Vietnamese and Cambodian youth to uphold traditional friendship, strengthen political trust and advance substantive cooperation, thus contributing to the long-standing relations between the two countries.

The Vietnamese leader made the appeal at a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many, who is also President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), and outstanding UYFC representatives in Phnom Penh on Saturday, part of his official visit to Cambodia.

PM Hưng hailed the positive development of Việt Nam–Cambodia neighbourliness, stressing the important role played by young people in strengthening solidarity, friendship and bonds between the two nations.

He praised the UYFC for uniting a large number of young people across Cambodia to support national solidarity and contribute to the country’s development.

Speaking highly of the UYFC's cooperation with the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee and the Vietnam Youth Federation, he said that their joint programmes, youth exchanges and agreements have expanded collaboration opportunities, promoted youth development in each country and contributed to their respective nations' progress.

He called on young people from the two countries not only to continue acting as a bridge of friendship but also to help strengthen public awareness and political trust, and promote practical cooperation. He stressed their core role in embedding the values of Việt Nam–Cambodia friendship across Cambodia’s political, economic and social life.

The Vietnamese Government will continue creating the best possible conditions for young people from both countries to enhance cooperation, pursue learning and contribute to national development, particularly as bilateral collaboration is expanding across all fields, PM Hưng stated.

For his part, Deputy PM Hun Many underscored the strategic importance of the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and Việt Nam, stressing that young people play a pivotal role in inheriting, preserving and promoting solidarity between the two peoples.

He affirmed that the Cambodian youth will continue working alongside their Vietnamese peers to further reinforce the traditional friendship and long-term sustainability between the two countries.

The official also pledged to direct the UYFC to coordinate with Vietnamese youth organisations to organise activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of Việt Nam–Cambodia diplomatic relations in 2027.

In addition, it will step up communications to raise public awareness, especially among young people, of the history of bilateral ties, encouraging them to uphold the special relationship for future generations, he said. — VNA/VNS