Top leader chairs ceremony marking 81st National Day in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) at the Hồ Gươm Opera House in Hà Nội on Friday evening.

Attending the ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh and his spouse, former President Nguyễn Minh Triết, former Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, former National Assembly Presidents Nguyễn Văn An, Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Việt Nam Fatherland Front, along with revolutionary veterans, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, Labour Heroes, scholars, religious dignitaries, and outstanding ethnic minority figures.

Representing the diplomatic corps were ambassadors, chargé d’affaires, heads of international organisations in Việt Nam, and their spouses.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lâm movingly recalled that every autumn, millions of Vietnamese hearts turn towards historic Ba Đình Square, where 81 years ago, President Hồ Chí Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

He said that every sentence and word of that historic proclamation retains its full value despite the many vicissitudes of history; it echoes in the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people and serves as the wellspring of the entire nation's great unity.

The leader stressed that the occasion provides an opportunity to express boundless gratitude for the immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh; to pay profound tribute to revolutionary predecessors, heroes and martyrs who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, reunification and territorial integrity of the Fatherland; and to honour the great contributions of the people, who have worked and promoted their creativity to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, flourishing, civilised and happy Việt Nam that is steadily advancing toward socialism.

He noted that looking back on the glorious journey from 1945 to the present, every Vietnamese person can take immense pride and confidence, while gaining even greater trust in the pursuit of strategic goals towards two historic milestones: by 2030, marking the 100th founding anniversary of the glorious CPV, Việt Nam will have a modern industrial base and become a high-middle-income country; and by 2045, celebrating the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, Việt Namwill become a developed, high-income, prosperous and happy nation.

On the path towards the new era, the CPV has consistently placed “the people as the masters and at the centre”, ensuring that all orientations and policies genuinely stem from the people’s lives, aspirations, rights and legitimate interests, with their happiness, prosperity and well-being as the ultimate goal of its efforts.

He went on stressing that throughout the past historic journey, Việt Nam has received invaluable support from the international community. “On this occasion, the Party, State and people of Việt Nam would like to express sincere gratitude and look forward to the continued companionship, support, and close cooperation of friends, partners, the business community, and foreign investors as the country pursues international integration in this new era of development.”

In today’s deeply interdependent and closely interconnected world, General Secretary and President Lâm stated that countries must pursue strategic proactiveness, embrace international integration and ensure stable peace and development in an increasingly uncertain world. They must enhance dialogue and cooperation, and settle disputes and conflicts on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, thereby bringing lasting peace and sustainable, inclusive development to the world.

It is also necessary to work together to address global challenges and harness the scientific and technological revolution as a positive force for the advancement of humanity, he added.

“Việt Nam stands ready to serve as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue and to make increasingly substantive contributions to addressing shared challenges facing the international community; support an equal and fair multilateral system with the United Nations at its centre. For us, this is not only an affirmation of Việt Nam's responsibility, but also a profound expression of gratitude for the sincere and invaluable support and assistance that friends and people around the world have extended to Việt Nam throughout the journey of national construction and defence over the past eight decades.”

On behalf of representatives of diplomatic missions and regional and international organisations in Việt Nam, Uruguayan Ambassador Raúl Juan Pollak Giampietro expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's achievements over the past 81 years.

He said that, carrying forward the thoughts and spirit of President Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam has built a new nation and overcome countless challenges. Việt Nam has transformed itself from a traditional agricultural economy into a prosperous, vibrant and dynamic country, asserting its position on the international stage, continuously strengthening ties with the international community and establishing itself as a reliable partner and sincere friend.

The diplomat emphasised that Việt Nam is on the threshold of a new era after four decades of successful implementation of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, which brought about breakthrough reforms and delivered significant progress in socio-economic development.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, climate change, economic instability and widening inequality, he said Việt Nam stands out for its remarkable advances in science and technology, a dynamic industrial sector and increasingly modern infrastructure, alongside political, economic and social stability.

He also highlighted Việt Nam's strong commitment to shared values of peace, cooperation, multilateralism and sustainable development, as well as its important contributions to international security, notably through its active participation in negotiations on the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention.

The ambassador reaffirmed his determination to continue standing alongside Việt Nam and supporting the country in its journey to bring happiness, prosperity and a better life to its people, in line with the goals set out at the 14th National Party Congress.

At the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lâm and his spouse, together with other delegates, enjoyed the concert “Việt Nam – A New Era”. — VNA/VNS