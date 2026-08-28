Việt Nam protests China’s illegal reclamation, construction in Hoàng Sa

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Friday voiced its protests against China’s unauthorised reclamation and construction activities at Hải Sâm (Antelope) Reef and Ba Ba (Yagon) Island in Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

Responding to reporters’ questions about Việt Nam’s reaction to the activities, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng reaffirmed that Việt Nam’s position on the Hoàng Sa Islands has been clear and consistent.

“Việt Nam possesses full historical evidence and legal foundations to affirm its sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa archipelago, including Hải Sâm Reef and Ba Ba Island, in accordance with international law,” she said.

Việt Nam reiterates that all activities conducted by foreign parties in the Hoàng Sa Islands, including at the two features in question in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), without Việt Nam’s permission are completely illegal and null and void, the spokesperson said.

“Việt Nam firmly opposes these activities, has made serious communications and affirmed its position on the matter, and demands that such activities cease immediately and not recur,” she said.

Back in March, the foreign ministry spokesperson had already expressed Vịệt Nam's stance on the matter, saying the country "resolutely opposes" China's activities in the Antelope reef. — VNS