Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, the State, the National Assembly and the Government on Friday morning laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum in Hà Nội on the occasion of the 81st National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The delegation included Politburo members, including General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn and Permanent Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

The delegation of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front then laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum.

The delegates expressed their profound gratitude and solemn remembrance of the beloved leader's immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He devoted his entire life to the people and the country, leading the Party and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories.

Eighty-one years ago, on September 2, 1945, at Ba Đình Square, President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. He affirmed that Việt Nam had the right to freedom and independence and that its people were determined to devote all their spirit, strength, lives and property to safeguarding those rights

The entire Party, military and people of Việt Nam remain steadfast in following the path chosen by President Hồ Chí Minh and creatively applying his thought to advance the revolutionary cause he devoted his life to new heights, enabling Việt Nam to stand alongside the world’s major powers.

The delegations then offered incense and paid tribute to fallen heroes at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn street in Hà Nội.

Also on the morning of Friday, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum and offered incense in memory of fallen heroes and martyrs. — VNA/VNS