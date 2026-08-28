Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

August 28, 2026 - 10:01
The delegates expressed their profound gratitude and solemn remembrance of the beloved leader's immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He devoted his entire life to the people and the country, leading the Party and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories.

 

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the State, the National Assembly and the Government pays tribute to fallen heroes at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn street in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, the State, the National Assembly and the Government on Friday morning laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum in Hà Nội on the occasion of the 81st National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The delegation included Politburo members, including General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn and Permanent Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

The delegation of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front then laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum.

The delegates expressed their profound gratitude and solemn remembrance of the beloved leader's immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He devoted his entire life to the people and the country, leading the Party and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories.

Eighty-one years ago, on September 2, 1945, at Ba Đình Square, President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. He affirmed that Việt Nam had the right to freedom and independence and that its people were determined to devote all their spirit, strength, lives and property to safeguarding those rights

The delegation of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum on Friday.

The entire Party, military and people of Việt Nam remain steadfast in following the path chosen by President Hồ Chí Minh and creatively applying his thought to advance the revolutionary cause he devoted his life to new heights, enabling Việt Nam to stand alongside the world’s major powers.

The delegations then offered incense and paid tribute to fallen heroes at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn street in Hà Nội.

Also on the morning of Friday, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum and offered incense in memory of fallen heroes and martyrs. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

UN prioritises comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam

Amid slowing progress towards the SDGs globally and in the Asia-Pacific region due to the adverse impacts of overlapping crises, Thắng stressed the urgent need to strengthen political commitments, uphold multilateralism and international cooperation, and promote systemic, comprehensive and inclusive solutions to accelerate progress towards the goals.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom