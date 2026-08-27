Vietnamese National Assembly Vice President highlights parliamentary diplomacy at ISC-2

PHNOM PENH — Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Thanh affirmed the increasingly important role of parliamentary diplomacy amid the complex and volatile global landscape in her address to the Second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC-2) that opened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday.

The event carried the theme “Solidarity for peace and shared prosperity: Strengthening international law and resolving conflicts peacefully”, drawing 21 parliamentary representatives.

Thanh proposed three orientations, including parliaments’ voice in promoting respect for the United Nations Charter, international law and multilateralism, and settling disputes by peaceful means; upholding the role of parliamentary diplomacy in preventing and settling conflicts and supporting post-conflict reconstruction through dialogue, trust building and reconciliation; and linking peace consolidation with sustainable development and responses to emerging global challenges, including stepping up the signing and ratification of the Hanoi Convention against Cybercrime.

On this occasion, she affirmed Việt Nam's foreign policy of peace, independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, stressing the country’s development goals and the Vietnamese NA’s commitment to advancing dialogue, cooperation and frameworks to respond to global issues and support sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the event on the same day, Thanh met with Acting President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachack and Second Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana Andrew Asiamah Amoako.

The Lao official congratulated Việt Nam on its major achievements in recent years, including its NA’s important role and contributions. The two sides agreed to continue effectively following the 2022–27 legislative cooperation agreement, jointly oversee high-level pacts and major economic projects, and facilitate sustainable and mutually beneficial business and local cooperation to meet the annual trade target of $10 billion.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian official suggested Việt Nam explore investment in agriculture, apparel and other fields, noting that Việt Nam could use Ghana as a gateway to boost cooperation in Africa, as Ghana is home to the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The two sides agreed to consider increasing all-level delegation exchanges and parliamentary exchanges, particularly in legislative and oversight experience.

Ahead of the conference, Thanh paid a courtesy call on Cambodian National Assembly President Khuon Sudary on Wednesday, conveying greetings from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President To Lam, NA President Trần Thanh Mẫn and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders.

Thanh highlighted cooperation between the two legislatures in implementing senior leaders’ agreements and called for joint activities to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year to educate younger generations on bilateral solidarity and friendship.

On this occasion, she asked Cambodian authorities to continue facilitating the handling of legal documentation issues so that people of Vietnamese origin can live stably, integrate well and contribute to the host country’s socio-economic development and bilateral friendship.

Impressed by Việt Nam's development gains in various areas in recent years, she expressed her confidence that the fraternal Vietnamese nation and people will successfully achieve their strategic goals by 2045.

The Cambodian NA and relevant authorities will continue creating conditions for Vietnamese-origin people to live and work legally in Cambodia, she said, adding that Cambodia is actively coordinating the search for and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese martyrs, volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia, contributing to Việt Nam's “500-day campaign”.

The two sides vowed to continue effectively following cooperation agreements between the two NAs and ramp up exchanges and coordination among their committees, women parliamentarians’ groups and young parliamentarians’ groups, making practical contributions to continuously consolidating the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between Việt Nam and Cambodia. — VNA/VNS