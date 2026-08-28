Exhibition featuring paintings of President Hồ Chí Minh opens in Laos

VIENTIANE — An exhibition featuring 50 paintings of President Hồ Chí Minh by late overseas Vietnamese artist Đào Trọng Lý opened at the Vietnamese Culture Centre in Vientiane, Laos, on August 27.

The event, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnamese Culture Centre in Laos and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, marks the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

Created in Thailand from 2018-2024, the paintings trace President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary journey, portraying him both as an outstanding national leader and a simple, humble man with wholehearted sentiments to his compatriots, comrades and international friends.

At the opening, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm highlighted the exhibition’s significance in honoring President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy and strengthening the great friendship and special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos.

Director of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum Nguyễn Anh Minh said the exhibition also offers younger generations an opportunity to better appreciate the values of independence, freedom and peace, and their responsibility to carry forward the Việt Nam-Laos friendship.

The exhibition runs through August 31. — VNA/VNS