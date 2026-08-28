Coast Guard spearheads anti-IUU campaign on 28th anniversary

HCM CITY — Marking the 28th anniversary of the Việt Nam Coast Guard (August 28, 1998 - August 28, 2026), Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command based in HCM City has reaffirmed its decisive role in combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

As the national drive to remove the European Commission’s (EC) "yellow card" reaches a critical juncture, the command’s frontline vigilance in southern waters serves as both a core political priority and the bedrock of its 28-year legacy of protecting maritime sovereignty.

The Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Command on Friday organised a ceremony to receive the First-Class Military Exploit Order and celebrated its 28th Traditional Day.

Authorised by the President of Việt Nam, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Quang Ngọc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, and Deputy Minister of National Defence, presented the First-Class Military Exploit Order to the VCG in recognition of its exceptionally outstanding feats in crime prevention and maintaining political security, social order, and safety.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Lê Đình Cường, the VCG Commander, was also awarded the Second-Class Military Exploit Order.

The force was established following Ordinance No. 04 issued by the National Assembly Standing Committee on March 28, 1998.

On August 28, 1998, the Minister of National Defence issued Decision No. 1069/QĐ-BQP establishing the Coast Guard Department (predecessor of today's Việt Nam Coast Guard Command), making August 28 the official Traditional Day of the force.

Over 28 years of building and development, the department has grown into the Việt Nam Coast Guard Command with nearly 20 subordinate units and agencies equipped with modern vessels, playing a pivotal role in protecting maritime sovereignty through legal measures and maintaining law and order at sea.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command is responsible for over 615,000sq.km of maritime territory, one of the nation’s most strategically vital maritime zones, stretching from Cù Lao Xanh Island in the coastal south-central province of Gia Lai to Định An Estuary in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long, including the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and southern continental shelf.

Relentless IUU crackdown and enforcement

Operating under the motto "early detection, remote prevention, and zero operational blind spots," patrol units maintain a continuous presence across border sea areas shared with Indonesia and Malaysia.

Command centres integrate 24/7 Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) telemetry with fleet tracking and intelligence feeds to prevent unauthorised border crossings.

Senior Colonel Cao Vũ Long, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the command, said that during the first half of 2026, the command executed over 30 vessel missions to enforce maritime law.

It also issued live warnings via fishery networks to over 1,300 vessels experiencing signal disconnections and briefed crew members across more than 10,000 vessels, distributing legal guides alongside 1,200 national flags.

Enforcement measures remain unyielding against deliberate violations. Administrative fines totaling VNĐ166 million (US$6,600) were levied against vessels KG 95978 TS and KG 91968 TS for transponder tampering, while criminal charges were brought against individuals involved with vessel BTh 89576 TS for concealing 19 separate VMS units.

Conversely, personnel routinely assist compliant fishers experiencing genuine equipment failures at sea.

"Combating IUU fishing is a regular, long-term political mission linked with safeguarding national sovereignty, maintaining maritime security, and developing sustainable fisheries," Long said.

Internal discipline and youth outreach

Operational effectiveness on the water is sustained by strict military discipline within barracks.

In 2026, the unit intensified drill training and standards of conduct under Ministry of National Defense directives, building an exemplary force capable of handling high-stakes maritime assignments.

This commitment extends into community engagement.

At the symposium in HCM City titled "Promoting Heroic Traditions, Coast Guard Youth Stand Firm at the Crest of the Waves" on August 26, officers reaffirmed their adherence to core service values under the "Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen" programme.

Educational initiatives have also yielded tangible results.

On August 23, immediately following the national finale of the "I Love My Homeland's Seas and Islands" contest, Nguyễn Phước Lộc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, met with, congratulated, and presented gifts to the "Sóng biển" team from Nguyễn An Ninh Middle School in HCM City for winning Second Place in the national finals.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, highlighting the effective coordination between local leadership, the military, and educational sectors in fostering maritime awareness among youth.

Through severe IUU enforcement on the water, strict discipline within the ranks, and inspiring outreach on land, the command honours 28 years of proud tradition as a guardian of Việt Nam's southern waters. — VNS