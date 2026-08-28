Venezuelan ruling party leader hails Việt Nam as model for national development

HÀ NỘI — Vice President of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Jesus Faria has lauded Việt Nam’s achievements during the Đổi Mới (Renewal) process, describing the country as a successful model of national construction and development, Party building, and socio-economic development.

He made the comment at a meeting with outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ in Caracas on August 27, which was also attended by PSUV Politburo member in charge of external affairs Tania Diaz.

Faria stressed that Việt Nam has always been a source of inspiration and valuable experience for Venezuela and other nations striving for independence, sovereignty and social progress.

On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2), Faria, on behalf of PSUV General Secretary Diosdado Cabello and the party leadership, conveyed greetings and congratulations to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, other Party and State leaders, and the people of Việt Nam.

He also conveyed Cabello’s farewell greetings to Mỹ and spoke highly of the ambassador's positive contributions to promoting traditional friendship, comprehensive partnership and multifaceted cooperation between the PSUV and the CPV.

The PSUV leader expressed his hope that relations between the two parties and their two countries will continue to deepen in the time ahead.

Diaz, meanwhile, underscored the importance of the two parties' continued promotion of cooperation and sharing of practical experience in the ideological work, Party building and national development.

At the meeting, on behalf of the PSUV leadership, Faria expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for their sustained solidarity with and support for Venezuela, particularly Việt Nam’s dispatch of a rescue team following the recent earthquakes, describing the assistance as a vivid manifestation of pure and steadfast international solidarity.

For his part, Mỹ thanked the PSUV leaders for their special sentiments and affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent support for the just cause of the Venezuelan people.

He expressed his belief that Venezuela will overcome all difficulties and challenges and continue to advance firmly on the path towards peace and prosperous development. — VNA/VNS