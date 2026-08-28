Vietnamese leaders send condolences to Norway over passing of King Harald V

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Friday sent condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family of Norway over the passing of King Harald V.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng also cabled a message of condolences to his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre, while National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn extended condolences to President of the Storting (Parliament) Masud Gharahkhani.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent condolences to his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide. — VNA/VNS