Việt Nam-China youth seminar expected to strengthen exchanges, cooperation

BEIJING — A seminar bringing together outstanding young people from Việt Nam and China was held in Beijing on July 17 to implement the common perceptions reached by the two countries' senior leaders on promoting youth exchanges and creating a platform for experts, entrepreneurs and youth representatives to expand cooperation.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in China and the Organising Board of the China International Friendship Culture Festival (CIFCF), attracting more than 60 delegates.

The Vietnamese side to the seminar included Ambassador Phạm Thành Bình, and representatives from Việt Nam Airlines, VietinBank, FPT Corporation and Trung Nguyên Coffee Group, while the Chinese side was CIFCF Chairman Cui Yongan, along with representatives from government agencies, research institutes and businesses, including the China Economic Research Institute.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Bình said the strong participation of delegates showed that bilateral cooperation is being driven not only by the two governments but also by businesses and young people.

He noted that 2026 marks the first year Việt Nam is implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, while China is launching its 15th Five-Year Plan, with both countries entering a new stage of development.

Việt Nam always attaches importance to strengthening cooperation with China and encourages greater exchanges among young people, universities, research institutes, businesses and innovation centres, he said.

Cui said the CIFCF has maintained friendly relations with more than 100 foreign embassies and over 10 United Nations organisations in China over the past 28 years, with the Vietnamese Embassy serving as one of its key partners in promoting bilateral cultural exchanges and friendship.

He described the seminar as a concrete step to realise the shared vision of the two countries' leaders that the Việt Nam-China friendship is rooted in the people and its future belongs to the younger generation.

Vietnamese Commercial Counsellor Nông Đức Lại told the Vietnam News Agency that the seminar was a meaningful diplomatic activity that not only strengthens friendship between the younger generations of the two countries but also creates opportunities to promote economic and trade cooperation.

The participation of businesses and research institutes enabled delegates to exchange experience, explore investment and business opportunities, and contribute to deepening the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, he said.

During the seminar, delegates introduced their organisations, shared development experience and cooperation needs, and discussed opportunities in trade, digital transformation, aviation technology, healthcare and sustainable development. They also exchanged views on investment policies, administrative procedures and market trends to help young businesses shape development strategies.

Chen Junqun, deputy director of the China Economic Research Institute, said the seminar helps translate the common perceptions of the two countries' senior leaders into concrete action while laying a foundation for stronger youth exchanges.

She said greater cooperation in science, technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges would open up new opportunities for bilateral collaboration. As Việt Nam enters a period of rapid growth, she expressed confidence that bilateral economic and trade cooperation will continue expanding into new areas and deliver more positive results in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS