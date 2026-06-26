HCM City-based Coast Guard completes first-half tasks, secures maritime sovereignty

HCM CITY — The HCM City-based Coast Guard Region No 3 Command has successfully completed its tasks for the first half of 2026, maintaining high combat readiness, firmly defending national maritime sovereignty, and effectively combating smuggling and illegal fishing.

The achievements were highlighted during a review conference held in the city’s Phước Thắng Ward on Tuesday.

Colonel Trần Xuân Lương, Commander of the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command, chaired the event.

From the beginning of the year, the command’s Party Committee and leaders have strictly maintained combat readiness, closely monitored maritime situations, and proactively handled emerging scenarios to prevent any surprises.

The command deployed nearly 300 turns of ships and boats for various missions.

Its forces conducted over 200 communication and expulsion operations against foreign vessels violating Vietnamese waters, firmly safeguarding the nation's sea and island sovereignty.

In the fight against crime and smuggling, the unit investigated and handled over 20 cases and vessels.

Administrative fines and the auction of confiscated goods brought in over VNĐ10 billion (US$393,000) for the State budget.

The command also successfully completed its anti-drug trafficking missions during the six-month period.

Furthermore, it coordinated closely with local authorities to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Social and educational outreach also saw significant results.

The command organised five "Coast Guard accompanies fishermen" mass mobilisation programmes.

In collaboration with the Công lý (Justice) newspaper, the Supreme People’s Court, and regional Military Courts, it successfully held 12 mock court sessions to raise legal awareness.

It also held multiple rounds of the "I love my homeland’s seas and islands" contest across coastal wards and communes in six provinces and cities, alongside various dissemination campaigns on IUU regulations and the Law on the Việt Nam Coast Guard.

For the second half of 2026, the command will continue to strictly maintain forces and vehicles for combat readiness and tightly manage assigned waters.

The unit stands ready for natural disaster prevention, and search and rescue operations during the rainy and stormy season, and will strictly handle fishing vessels violating regulations.

At the conference, the command's leaders presented certificates of merit from the Việt Nam Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command to collectives and individuals with outstanding performances in the first half of the year. — VNS