Việt Nam, Laos conduct joint border patrol

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Hướng Phùng Border Guard Station under the Quảng Trị provincial Border Guard Command and Border Companies 320 and 321 of the Military Command of Laos’s Savannakhet Province carried out a bilateral patrol along sections of the Việt Nam–Laos border on Thursday.

The patrol covered the areas between border markers No. 593 and No. 594, and between markers No. 597 and No. 598.

The activity was carried out under the cooperation plan between the border protection forces of the two countries, aiming to strengthen the management and protection of the borderline and border markers, promptly detect and prevent violations of the law, and contribute to safeguarding the territorial sovereignty and border security of each nation.

During the patrol, the two sides inspected the condition of the borderline and border marker system, cleared vegetation to improve visibility around border markers, and assessed the local security situation. They also focused on preventing and combating illegal border crossings, smuggling, drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.

The inspection found that the borderline and border markers remain intact, with no signs of damage or interference. Political security and social order in the border area have been generally stabilised.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Văn Bảng, Deputy Political Commissar of the Hướng Phùng Border Guard Station, despite extreme heat and challenging mountainous terrain, officers and soldiers from both sides demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, overcame difficulties, successfully completed all planned tasks, and ensure the safety of both personnel and equipment.

He said the activity not only helped enhance the effectiveness of border management and sovereignty protection but also strengthened coordination, mutual trust and the special friendship and solidarity between the border protection forces of Việt Nam and Laos.

On this occasion, commanders of the two sides agreed to continue maintaining effective information-sharing mechanisms, strengthen coordination in joint patrols and crime prevention efforts, particularly against drug-related crimes and illegal border crossings, and step up public awareness campaigns to encourage border residents to strictly comply with bilateral legal documents on border management.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitments to working together to build a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development. — VNA/VNS