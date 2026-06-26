Vietnamese, Lao state audit agencies eye closer cooperation

VIENTIANE — The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) and the State Audit Organisation of Laos (SAO) have agreed to deepen cooperation in digital transformation, capacity building and professional exchanges during a working visit to Laos by Vietnamese Auditor General Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa on June 25–26.

The visit, made at the invitation of SAO President Viengthavisone Thephachanh, is seen as a concrete step to implement the strategic directions set by the two countries' leaders while further strengthening the Việt Nam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

In a reception for Nghĩa on June 25, Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone highly valued the comprehensive cooperation between the two audit institutions in recent years, affirming that Laos always attaches great importance to auditing. He called on the audit sector of the two countries to further strengthen cooperation, accelerate digital transformation, develop databases, and modernise audit operations.

He stressed that closer cooperation between the two supreme audit institutions not only helps to enhance national governance in each country but also contributes to overall relations between Việt Nam and Laos.

During his talks with Viengthavisone the same day, Nghĩa said that as Việt Nam-Laos relations have continued to deepen in an increasingly substantive and effective manner across all fields, particularly since the two countries’ leaders agreed to elevate ties to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

Closer cooperation between the two audit agencies will help improve transparency and efficiency the governance of public finance and assets while supporting the socio-economic development in both nations, he went on.

The Auditor General noted that during 2022–2024, the SAV assisted its Lao counterpart in successfully implementing an electronic office (E-Office) project, making a breakthrough in applying information technology to audit operations in Laos.

The two agencies have also maintained close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, including the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI).

The SAV appreciated the SAO’s active and responsible participation in ASEANSAI’s specialised committees, as well as its successful tenure as ASEANSAI Chair for 2017–2019, Nghĩa added.

The two sides agreed to push ahead with implementing their 2021–2030 cooperation strategy and the 2025–2028 medium-term cooperation plan. They will also jointly report to the countries' leaders so that audit cooperation remain part of the annual cooperation agreement between the two governments.

For the second half of 2026, they will organise professional knowledge-sharing conferences between regional audit offices, exchange experts and auditors for specialised training, and expand on-site technical assistance for Lao auditors, particularly in audits involving Việt Nam-Laos joint ventures. They also plan to conduct cooperative audits on environmental protection and sustainable development issues. — VNA/VNS