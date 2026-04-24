Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Korean President and his spouse take a walk around Hoàn Kiếm Lake

April 24, 2026 - 06:49
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung took a leisurely stroll around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Hà Nội on Thursday evening.
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung enjoy a cool night at Hoàn Kiếm Lake. 
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square, Hanoi. VNA Photo: Phạm Kiên
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung stop to buy Thủy Tạ ice cream near Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung eat Thuy Ta ice creams while taking a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake.
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung enjoy a cool night at Hoan Kiem Lake. VNA Photo: Phạm Kiên
c

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation

Senior Lieutenant General Saichay Kommasith, Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, expressed sincere thanks to the Party, State and Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam for their continued support in infrastructure development, helping to enhance the operational capacity of the Lao army, particularly its border guard force.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom