Korean President and his spouse take a walk around Hoàn Kiếm Lake

Việt Nam diversifies tilapia exports amid global headwinds
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|President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung enjoy a cool night at Hoàn Kiếm Lake.
|President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square, Hanoi. VNA Photo: Phạm Kiên
|President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung stop to buy Thủy Tạ ice cream near Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.
|President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung eat Thuy Ta ice creams while taking a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake.
|President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung enjoy a cool night at Hoan Kiem Lake. VNA Photo: Phạm Kiên
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