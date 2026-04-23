Lao military collectives, individuals honoured with Vietnamese rewards

HÀ NỘI — Gen. Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, attended a ceremony in Vientiane on Thursday to present the Independence Order and Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State to collectives and individuals of the Lao Ministry of National Defence.

The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Khamlieng Outhakaysone, Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army Senior Lieutenant General Saichay Kommasith, and representatives of relevant agencies.

Addressing the ceremony, Cương highlighted that the pure, exemplary and steadfast solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos is an invaluable asset of both nations, nurtured by generations of leaders and people, and forged through shared sacrifices, including those of the two countries’ armed forces.

He stressed that the Việt Nam–Laos relationship is a “unique bond” in world history, with the destinies of the two nations closely intertwined. Stability and development in one country serve as a foundation and driving force for the other.

The awarding of honours to five collectives and 39 individuals of the Lao Ministry of National Defence recognises their significant contributions to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic ties between the two countries.

For his part, Saichay Kommasith reaffirmed that Laos and Việt Nam are brotherly nations sharing a common history of struggle and mutual support.

The special relationship, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Souphanouvong, has been continuously reinforced over decades.

He noted that Việt Nam's consistent support has played a vital role in Laos’ past struggle for national liberation as well as its ongoing development, expressing confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to flourish and remain “evergreen and enduring.” — VNS