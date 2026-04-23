Việt Nam, Iran in close coordination to ensure safe passage of vessels through Hormuz Strait

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday said it is maintaining regular coordination with Iran to ensure the safety of its vessels and seafarers transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said Vietnamese authorities, both at home and abroad, have been in continuous contact with their Iranian counterparts regarding procedures to facilitate the safe navigation of Vietnamese cargo ships and their crews.

“Over the past period, competent Vietnamese agencies, both domestically and overseas, have maintained regular and ongoing exchanges with Iranian authorities on procedures related to cargo vessels and Vietnamese seafarers to ensure safe navigation,” she said.

Based on guidance from Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with the Ministry of Construction and relevant shipping enterprises to provide technical information on Vietnamese cargo ships seeking to pass through the strait.

Hằng noted that, according to reports from Vietnamese representative missions in the Middle East and communications with shipowners, all Vietnamese vessels and crew operating in the area remain safe.

The spokeswoman added that the ministry will continue coordinating with relevant ministries, agencies, businesses and Iranian authorities to address necessary technical requirements, thereby facilitating the safe and timely passage of Vietnamese vessels and seafarers through the strategically vital waterway.

Responding to reporters' question over efforts to secure sufficient fuel, the diplomat noted that amidst continue complex developments in the Middle East, Vietnamese authorities and enterprises in the fuel import-export sector have remained proactive in cooperating with partners, both within and outside the region, to promote the implementation of the signed long term supply contracts.

At the same time, Vietnamese authorities and businesses have actively engaged with additional partners to diversify supply sources, avoid dependence on any one single market, and ensuring that there are no fuel shortages for production, business activities and public consumption.

Relevant agencies are closely monitoring international and regional developments to promptly advise and propose appropriate response measures, Hằng told the media.— VNS