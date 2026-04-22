Top leader hosts banquet for RoK President

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse hosted a state banquet in Hà Nội on Wednesday evening for President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, who are on a state visit to Việt Nam.

General Secretary and President Lâm said Việt Nam–RoK relations are built on historical and cultural similarities and harmonious strategic interests in a new era. Since their diplomatic ties began more than three decades ago, bilateral ties have expanded rapidly, reaching a high level of political trust and evolving into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership grounded in effective cooperation.

He noted that cooperation has grown in both scale and scope, increasingly shifting toward high-value sectors such as sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, energy, and infrastructure. People-to-people exchanges have also intensified, with around 350,000 Vietnamese living in the RoK and about 200,000 Koreans residing in Việt Nam.

The host said mutual visits not only deepen bilateral ties but also further tighten bonds between the two nations and their people. Shared cultural values, political trust and complementary economic development provide a solid foundation for the two countries to advance a partnership toward a future of peace, stability, and prosperity, he added.

He expressed confidence that the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen in a more substantive and robust manner, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in both nations as well as the region and the world.

President Lee, in response, said he believes that every step taken together will serve as a meaningful driver of shared prosperity for both countries, expressing his hope that the RoK will remain a reliable and steadfast partner accompanying Việt Nam on its path of dynamic growth.

As key global partners, the two countries will continue to deepen cooperation in sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation, which are identified by Việt Nam as critical pillars for future growth, he said.

Both nations, having overcome the pains of war to achieve their current development, share a deep understanding of the value of peace and a strong appreciation for dialogue and compromise, the Korean leader said, adding that on such basis, he expressed hope that Việt Nam and the RoK will work closely together toward a peaceful and prosperous future.

According to him, both nations are increasingly intertwined through daily interactions, fostering solidarity and mutual trust.

The RoK President affirmed that the visions and commitments outlined during the visit will become tangible cooperation, ultimately leading to shared prosperity.

The RoK will remain a loyal companion and partner, standing side by side with Việt Nam, he said, wishing that this moment will become a meaningful milestone, contributing to further strengthening the friendship and trust between the two countries. — VNA/VNS