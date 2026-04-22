Deputy PM, IAEA official discuss nuclear power development

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng received Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Chudakov in Hà Nội on Wednesday, stressing that his visit carries importance as Việt Nam is studying and preparing necessary conditions for its nuclear power agenda.

Dũng thanked IAEA for sending senior officials to Việt Nam and delivering the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) report, calling it a sign of the agency’s continued backing.

He affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government’s consistent policy of developing atomic energy for peaceful purposes, ensuring safety, security, nuclear non-proliferation, and full compliance with international treaties.

Việt Nam speaks highly of the IAEA’s role and efforts in promoting the peaceful use of atomic energy and supporting countries in building nuclear infrastructure, he said.

Since becoming a member of IAEA, Việt Nam has seen the agency as a strategic and reliable partner, with cooperation activities increasingly effective and practical. The host particularly acknowledged the IAEA’s support through technical cooperation projects, including a nuclear infrastructure review mission in Việt Nam in December 2025.

The official handover of the INIR report to Việt Nam was described as an important milestone, providing practical recommendations to improve the legal and institutional framework and enhance technical capacity as the country moves ahead with the nuclear power agenda. The Deputy PM expressed his hope for IAEA's continued support in following these recommendations.

Mikhail Chudakov, in reply, said the final INIR report offers a comprehensive assessment of Việt Nam’s nuclear power infrastructure.

IAEA stands ready to assist Việt Nam through training courses, technical tools, and expert advisory services, as well as by linking it with international partners and suppliers, he said.

He stressed that robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce is key to the effort’s success, pledging continued IAEA’s support to help Việt Nam complete its nuclear infrastructure, toward the safe, effective nuclear power develop up to international standards. — VNA/VNS