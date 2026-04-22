Hà Nội officials pay tribute to Lenin on his 156th birthday

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Hà Nội Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Fatherland Front Committee on Wednesday laid wreaths at the monument to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin at Chi Lăng Park on Điện Biên Phủ Street, Ba Đình Ward, on the occasion of his 156th birth anniversary (April 22, 1870–2026).

The delegation was led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Đức Thắng, who is also head of the National Assembly deputies' delegation of Hà Nội.

The officials expressed their deep gratitude for the immense contributions by Lenin, an outstanding political theorist and eminent leader of the working class and working people worldwide, to the global revolutionary cause.

They showed the determination to stay absolutely loyal to Marxism-Leninism and the Hồ Chí Minh ideology to build a beautiful, prosperous and civilised Hà Nội, contributing to the proletarian revolutionary cause.

Lenin masterminded the Bolshevik take-over of power in Russia in 1917. He was the architect and first leader of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. He was also a great teacher of workers worldwide, named among the 100 most influential figures in the world. — VNA/VNS