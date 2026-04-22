Estonian foreign minister to visit Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Margus Tsahkna will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from April 22 to 24, at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam Lê Hoài Trung.

During the trip, Tsahkna is expected to hold talks with the Vietnamese counterpart, aiming at strengthening bilateral ties.

In addition, the Estonian diplomat will also visit HCM City from April 23 to 24 as part of the trip.

The Estonian delegation, which includes ambassador Hannes Hanso and senior foreign ministry officials, is scheduled to arrive in the southern economic hub on Thursday.

An official reception hosted by Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be held later the same day, bringing together representatives from central and municipal authorities, the diplomatic corps and business community.

On Friday, Tsahkna is due to meet leaders of the HCM City People’s Committee.

Discussions are expected to focus on cooperation in information technology, digital transformation, e-government and trade and investment.

Estonia, known for its advanced digital governance systems, has been expanding cooperation with Việt Nam in technology and innovation.

The visit comes as Việt Nam's largest economic hub seeks to strengthen international partnerships in high-value sectors, including digital transformation and smart city development. — VNS