ASEAN Secretary-General affirms support for Việt Nam in cooperation activities

JAKARTA — ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Tuesday affirmed that both he personally and the ASEAN Secretariat stand ready to coordinate with and support Việt Nam in ASEAN’s cooperation activities.

At a working session with Ambassador Tôn Thị Ngọc Hương, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kao congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

He also extended congratulations to Việt Nam’s new leadership and recalled his positive impressions of the Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s historic visit to the ASEAN Secretariat in March last year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam’s accession to the bloc.

He welcomed the major policy orientations adopted at the Congress, particularly Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045, which matches the goals of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

The Secretary-General expressed confidence that Việt Nam’s impressive economic achievements and consistent foreign policy will enable it to continue making active and effective contributions to regional integration and strengthening the ASEAN Community.

Underscoring the key role of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) in the bloc’s activities, Kao praised Việt Nam’s active participation and contributions, especially its roles as coordinator for ASEAN–New Zealand and ASEAN–UK relations, as well as Chair of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force.

Hương, for her part, conveyed Vietnamese leaders’ thanks for the Secretary-General’s congratulatory message on the success of the 14th Party Congress and the election of new leaders by the 16th NA.

According to her, the Congress reaffirmed Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, its high regard for ASEAN, and its strong commitment to contributing actively to strengthening ASEAN unity, centrality, and standing, while translating ASEAN cooperation outcomes into tangible and practical benefits for member states and their people.

She also discussed ways to drive more substantive cooperation within ASEAN and with external partners, focusing on renewing growth models through science, technology and innovation; accelerating sustainable development and green transition; ensuring energy and food security; and upgrading regional infrastructure.

Hương informed Kao of Việt Nam’s plan to host the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 and sought his continued support and active participation in the annual high-level event initiated by Việt Nam to chart the bloc’s future direction. — VNA/VNS