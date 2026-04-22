Việt Nam values ties with Estonia – a Baltic gateway: PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to strengthening and expanding relations with traditional friends, with Estonia seen as a priority partner in the Baltic region and an active member of the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng told Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna during a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

PM Hưng congratulated Estonia on its recent development gains, especially its rise as a tech hub in Central and Eastern Europe and a global frontrunner in e-government. He conveyed greetings and extended an invitation to the Estonian PM to pay an official visit to Việt Nam in the near future.

Building on the strong bilateral relationship and ample potential, he called for more exchanges and high-level visits to consolidate political trust and concrete gains in trade and investment.

Việt Nam wants Estonia to accelerate EU ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement and support the European Commission’s efforts to lift its “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood exports, he said.

The PM highlighted digital transformation, digital economy and innovation as core pillars for deeper cooperation, alongside national defence-security, education and training.

On priority areas, he praised Estonia’s strengths in technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and digital transformation, urging greater experience-sharing, technology transfer and support for Việt Nam, including in e-government, comprehensive digital transformation, data centres, and cybersecurity. He also pushed stronger cooperation in robotics, smart manufacturing, industrial automation and AI applications to lift productivity and national competitiveness.

Tsahkna, in reply, said he is honoured to be the first EU foreign minister to visit Việt Nam following its recent leadership reshuffle. He expressed confidence that PM Hưng’s leadership would help Việt Nam sustain strong growth and achieve its socio-economic targets set by the 14th National Party Congress, including ambitions for double-digit expansion.

Estonia attaches great importance to its relationship with Việt Nam, viewing it as a key partner in Southeast Asia, he said, expressed a desire to deepen all-around ties in a more substantive and effective manner.

He voiced strong support for the PM’s major orientations and pledged close coordination to turn them into action.

Estonia stands ready to assist Việt Nam in workforce upskilling, particularly in information technology, digital economy and AI, he said, noting that a delegation of about 10 Estonian firms is accompanying him to explore opportunities in areas matching Việt Nam’s development needs, including digital, green and circular economy sectors as well as energy.

On the occasion, he conveyed an invitation from the Estonian PM for the host to pay an official visit to the European nation at a mutually convenient time. — VNA/VNS