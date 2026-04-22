Việt Nam, RoK leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday witnessed the exchange of a series of cooperation documents between the two countries' ministries and agencies following their talks.

The cooperation documents include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in security protection between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security and the Presidential Security Service of the RoK; and a MoU on digital cooperation and a framework master plan for cooperation in science, technology and innovation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the RoK’s Ministry of Science and ICT.

A MoU on strengthening cooperation in intellectual property was signed between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korean Intellectual Property Office, along with another on cooperation in power infrastructure between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the RoK’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

Also in the list are a MoU water resource security cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the RoK’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and another on cooperation in animal quarantine was signed between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the RoK’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

In the cultural sector, the Vietnamese and RoK Ministries of Culture, Sports and Tourism signed an MoU on cooperation for the 2026–30 period, alongside that on underwater cultural heritage cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Heritage Service.

A MoU on cooperation in food security, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and medical device was also reached between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Health and the RoK’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) signed an MoU on research cooperation in the development of nuclear power plants. Another MoU on financial cooperation for nuclear power projects between Petrovietnam, KEPCO, the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (KSURE) was also inked.

Economic and trade cooperation has remained the main pillar of bilateral relations and a highlight in Việt Nam’s international economic cooperation. Two-way trade reached US$89.5 billion in 2025, up 9.6 per cent from 2024, and$ 26.9 billion in the first three months of 2026, an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year.

The visit takes place at a time when Việt Nam–RoK relations are at their best ever, opening a new development phase with long-term strategic orientations for the bilateral partnership. — VNA/VNS