Việt Nam launches upgraded national legal database with AI integration

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu on Thursday officially launched the upgraded National Database on Legal Documents, now operational nationwide with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the search, management and review of legal normative documents.

The launch ceremony, held at the Ministry of Justice’s headquarters, took place alongside the introduction of an information system supporting the comprehensive review of legal documents and a national training conference on implementing the review process.

The upgraded database officially went live on April 23, at https://vbpl.vn. It serves as an authoritative, comprehensive and reliable source for legal document retrieval, supporting individuals, businesses and State agencies in management, research, learning, application and enforcement of the law.

In recent years, the Ministry of Justice has prioritised resources to develop digital infrastructure and core data systems. The national database has been built as a unified shared platform nationwide, ensuring the timely and accurate provision of legal documents for State management, legal dissemination, research and enforcement activities.

After more than a decade of continuous operation and refinement since 2015, the system has been comprehensively upgraded to a new version with more standardised and scientific data processing and exploitation capabilities, meeting the growing demands of legal document retrieval in the digital environment.

The revamped database has been fully restructured to manage legal texts down to individual articles, clauses and points. Notably, all data are now formatted in line with common standards used by advanced legal systems worldwide, enabling not only storage but also interoperability with other digital platforms. As a result, legal texts are transformed into structured data that can be read, understood and processed automatically by machines.

This restructuring and standardisation effort is particularly significant as the entire political system is conducting a nationwide comprehensive review of legal normative documents, involving a large volume of texts across a wide scope with high accuracy requirements.

The new version allows users to access legal documents in a more intuitive, in-depth and interconnected manner, including tracking regulatory changes over time, thereby enhancing transparency and openness of Việt Nam’s legal system. It also Supports state agencies in managing legal documents, drafting, inspection, review, systematisation, legal dissemination and other law enforcement activities.

In the coming period, the national legal database is envisioned as a leading digital legal knowledge platform built on five strategic pillars: completing the full digital lifecycle of legal documents, developing an interconnected legal data-sharing ecosystem, promoting AI applications in legal analysis and early warning, establishing a national legal big data platform and fostering digital legal knowledge for society at large.

In addition, the information system supporting the comprehensive review includes a dedicated section on the National Legal Portal and specialised software for reviewing legal documents.

The review section on the National Legal Portal enables agencies and units to easily access information, fully understand objectives, requirements and implementation methods in a timely, consistent and accurate manner.

Meanwhile, the review support software, a comprehensive digital transformation solution, helps standardise data entry through unified templates, facilitates data aggregation across agencies, enables real-time progress tracking, generates fast and accurate reports, and ensures consistency of review results nationwide.

The national training conference on the comprehensive review of legal documents is also a key activity aimed at thoroughly disseminating and guiding the objectives, requirements, methods and implementation processes. It seeks to ensure unified awareness and coordinated action in directing and carrying out the review task effectively, consistently and scientifically. — VNS