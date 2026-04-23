Việt Nam–Laos military solidarity described as “special of the special”

VIENTIANE — The solidarity between the Vietnamese and Lao armies has been described as “special of the special”, reflecting the depth and uniqueness of bilateral defence ties.

During his official visit to Laos, on Wednesday, General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and General Khamlieng Outhakaysone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Thongloun highly valued the visit, affirming that Laos and Việt Nam are “like members of one family.” He noted that within the overall bilateral relationship, cooperation and solidarity between the two militaries stand out as a particularly special pillar.

The Lao leader expressed confidence that the visit will further enhance practical and effective cooperation between the two General Staffs and the two armies at large, contributing to the enduring development of the Laos–Việt Nam special relationship.

Cương reaffirmed Việt Nam's gratitude to Laos for its enormous, valuable and wholehearted support extended during the past struggle for national independence as well as the current cause of national construction and defence.

He stressed that Việt Nam consistently attaches importance to preserving and unceasingly promoting the special, faithful and pure relationship between the two countries.

The visiting official also expressed confidence that under the leadership of the LPRP, Laos will continue to overcome all challenges and achieve further successes in building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous nation following the socialist path

During his meeting with Khamlieng, Cương congratulated his host on being appointed Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence, and extended New Year greetings on the occasion of the traditional Lao New Year festival Boun Pi Mai.

The Vietnamese general briefed Khamlieng on the outcomes of talks with Senior Lieutenant General Saichay Kommasith, Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence of Laos. Both sides agreed to closely coordinate in implementing the 2025–2029 cooperation protocol and the 2026 cooperation plan.

They also pledged to work together to successfully organise key upcoming activities, including the third Việt Nam–Laos border defence friendship exchange, the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, and a joint exercise on non-traditional security challenges to be held in Hà Nội.

Cương called for continued support from the Lao Ministry of National Defence for Vietnamese enterprises, including military-run businesses, operating in Laos. He also conveyed invitations to Lao military leaders and defence enterprises to attend the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo, scheduled for December 2026 in Hanoi.

For his part, the Lao Deputy PM and Defence Minister welcomed the Vietnamese delegation and congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements. He affirmed that Laos always remembers the support provided by Việt Nam and its army, noting that Việt Nam has given special priority to the Lao Ministry of National Defence across all fields.

Earlier the same day, an official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation was held in Vientiane under the chair of Senior Lieutenant General Saichay Kommasith, Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence of Laos. The two sides held talks later.

At the talks, both chiefs of the general staffs agreed that defence and military cooperation has become increasingly comprehensive and substantive, remaining an important pillar of bilateral relations. Notable areas include high-level mutual visits, effective maintenance of cooperation mechanisms, coordination between border forces to ensure security and social order, and continued emphasis on human resources training.

They also highlighted strengthened cooperation in logistics and the defence industry, as well as trilateral collaboration together with Cambodia, including joint rescue exercises and annual defence ministerial meetings.

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to enhance strategic exchanges, deepen coordination in border management, and enhance ties in training and the defence industry, while continuing mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN.

As part of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at a memorial in Vientiane. — VNA/VNS