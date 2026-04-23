Vietnamese and Estonian foreign ministers hold talks, highlighting cooperation potential

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Estonia should leverage cooperation potential in alignment with emerging development trends, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung during talks with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Welcoming the Estonian diplomat and business delegation to Việt Nam, Trung noted that their official visit reflects the European country’s strong commitment to advancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

This is the first visit by a minister from an EU member state following Việt Nam’s elections for its high-level leadership, Trung noted.

He stressed that Việt Nam attaches importance to strengthening its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Estonia, a key partner in the Nordic and Baltic region.

The Vietnamese foreign minister proposed that both sides step up exchanges at all levels, particularly high-level visits across Party, State and National Assembly channels as well as people-to-people exchanges, to enhance mutual understanding, build political trust and create fresh momentum for bilateral ties.

Highlighting the importance of the Việt Nam–Estonia relations, Tsahkna suggested expanding bilateral cooperation in areas where Estonia has strengths, such as science-technology and innovation, and promoting practical collaboration among agencies, localities, universities and businesses of the two countries.

The two ministers agreed that there remains significant potential for cooperation, especially in trade and investment, science and technology, defence and security, education and training, and the maritime economy.

Regarding trade and economy, they agreed to strengthen business connectivity, encourage enterprises to explore each other’s markets, exchange information, and seek investment and partnership opportunities in areas of mutual strength. They stressed the need to facilitate trade promotion activities and establish partnerships.

Minister Trung also called on Estonia to support and encourage the remaining EU member states to soon ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Both sides underscored prospects for cooperation in digital transformation, e-government, cybersecurity, education and information technology.

The Vietnamese foreign minister praised Estonia’s experience and strengths in building e-government, developing digital infrastructure, delivering online public services and fostering an innovation ecosystem. He suggested that Estonia continue sharing expertise and supporting Việt Nam in these areas, contributing to the country’s digital transformation, public administration modernisation and administrative reform.

The two diplomats also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law in addressing both traditional and non-traditional challenges.

They agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and ASEAN–EU frameworks, contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development in their respective regions and beyond. — VNS