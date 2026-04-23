Việt Nam, China relations elevated with top leader's visit: spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and China have demonstrated a high level of political trust and shared a strong desire to elevate bilateral ties, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Hằng made the remarks in response to reporters’ questions on the major outcomes of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm’s state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, at the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hà Nội.

According to the spokesperson, the April 14–17 visit was the top leader’s first overseas trip since the consolidation of Việt Nam's leadership positions. Both sides regarded it as the most important diplomatic engagement in Việt Nam–China relations in 2026.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of 32 cooperation documents between ministries, agencies, and localities of the two countries, creating a foundation to enhance cooperation across various areas, she noted.

In terms of people-to-people exchanges, the leaders jointly announced the launch of the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, aimed at boosting tourism cooperation and facilitating travel between the two peoples, the spokesperson said. — VNS