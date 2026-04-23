First Ladies visit ethnology museum, deepen cultural ties

HÀ NỘI – Madame Kim Hye Kyung, spouse of President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung, and Madame Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, visited the Việt Nam Museum of Ethnology in Hà Nội on Thursday, as part of the Korean leader’s ongoing state visit to Việt Nam.

The Korean First Lady expressed her appreciation for the traditional Vietnamese áo dài presented by Madame Ly, describing it as a graceful symbol of Vietnamese femininity and an elegant choice for cultural diplomacy.

The two First Ladies were briefed on Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups and the rich cultural diversity spanning the country’s northern, central and southern regions. They were also introduced to spirit mediumship rituals, a defining practice of the Mother Goddess worship belief system. This ritual is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and bears notable similarities to the RoK’s kut ritual in its shamanistic traditions.

At a traditional stilt house of the Thái ethnic group and a H’Mông textile space, both expressed admiration for the craftsmanship reflected in the architecture and intricately designed garments. Madame Kim noted the resemblance between Việt Nam’s thatched and palm-leaf houses and those found in rural areas of the RoK.

At the museum’s Kite Building, Madame Kim expressed her surprise and delight at the “Korea Room”, describing it as a vivid testament to bilateral cultural cooperation. The exhibit features traditional hanok houses, major Korean holidays and aspects of contemporary life. Madame Ly noted that many Koreans living in Việt Nam experience a strong sense of nostalgia when visiting the space.

Thanking her host for the thoughtfully selected venue, Madame Kim commended Việt Nam’s efforts to authentically recreate elements of Korean culture, from traditional homes to modern lifestyles and signature family dishes. She described the exhibit as a powerful reflection of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The First Ladies also paused to watch an animated film by a Korean artist inspired by Việt Nam’s water puppetry, which tells the story of 24 Koreans who drifted to Hội An more than three centuries ago. They shared reflections on the long-standing historical connections between the two countries, underscoring the role of people-to-people and cultural exchanges in deepening bilateral ties.

The visit concluded with a tea and traditional cake reception, accompanied by a water puppetry performance. Impressed by the art form, Madame Kim expressed her hope that it could be introduced to the RoK, helping Korean audiences better appreciate Việt Nam’s cultural richness. Madame Ly, in turn, called for expanded cultural exchanges, including performances in both countries and broader cooperation in cultural industries, an area in which the RoK has strong expertise and Việt Nam is seeking to advance. VNS