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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese Embassy in Japan ready to take citizen protection measures amid quake, tsunami alerts

April 23, 2026 - 19:00
The embassy and other Vietnamese representative offices in Japan have been actively guiding the Vietnamese community, especially in high-risk areas such as the northeastern region, on disaster preparedness and response
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng at the April 23 press briefing. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan is ready to take citizen protection measures following warnings of potential earthquakes and tsunamis, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

Hằng said that, under the ministry’s direction, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan has promptly activated emergency response plans. It is also working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and stands ready to carry out citizen protection measures when necessary.

According to the spokeswoman, the embassy and other Vietnamese representative offices in Japan have been actively guiding the Vietnamese community, especially in high-risk areas such as the northeastern region, on disaster preparedness and response, as well as how to contact representative offices in emergencies. An around-the-clock citizen protection hotline remains in operation to promptly receive and handle information.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative agencies in Japan will continue to closely monitor developments and coordinate with Japanese authorities to effectively implement protection measures, ensuring the maximum safety of Vietnamese citizens and their property in Japan, she stressed. — VNS

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