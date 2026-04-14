Việt Nam's top leader meets with Chairman of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm had a meeting with Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning in Beijing on Tuesday, part of his state visit to China.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the important progress in relations between the two Parties and countries over the recent past while updating each other on the situation of each Party and country. They also discussed major directions for implementing the high-level common perceptions and further advancing bilateral relations.

General Secretary and President Lâm congratulated China on its important theory and practical achievements in reform, opening-up and national modernisation, and spoke highly of Wang’s contributions to the country’s development.

For his part, Wang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and on the country’s socio-economic development achievements.

The host warmly welcomed the Vietnamese leader's first visit to China in his new position, describing it as a demonstration of the special importance attached by the Vietnamese Party and State to the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

General Secretary and President Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam hopes the visit will further strengthen political trust and elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level with more comprehensive and in-depth connectivity, thereby helping both countries realise their respective development goals.

To this end, he proposed that the two sides promote three key areas of connectivity – ideals and trust, development interests, and cultural and people-to-people ties.

The Vietnamese leader suggested that the two countries maintain regular high-level exchanges, consolidate political trust and enhance the effectiveness of cooperation across Party, State, Government and legislative channels, as well as between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the CPPCC. He also emphasised the need to strengthen the pillar of defence and security cooperation.

In addition to promoting traditional areas of cooperation such as trade and investment, General Secretary and President Lâm called for joint efforts to create new highlights in emerging fields, including transport infrastructure development, particularly railway connectivity, as well as digital transformation and strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and semiconductors. Cooperation in education and training for high-quality human resources should also be reinforced so that people in both countries can benefit from tangible outcomes of bilateral cooperation.

He further proposed enhancing the role of the CPPCC and the VFF in encouraging localities and mass organisations of the two countries to improve existing cooperation mechanisms, expand exchanges and step up communications about the Việt Nam – China friendship as well as the reform and development achievements of each country.

Both sides should also work together to better manage and properly address sea-related differences, thereby contributing to greater mutual understanding and stronger friendship between the two peoples, he added.

Wang affirmed that China always regards relations with Việt Nam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy. He spoke highly of Việt Nam’s theoretical innovations and reaffirmed China’s support for Việt Nam in building socialism suited to its conditions.

Agreeing with his guest's proposals, the Chinese official suggested that the two sides firmly grasp the overall development direction of bilateral relations and jointly promote the cause of socialist modernisation in each country. He called for stronger strategic connectivity, particularly by accelerating infrastructure links and promoting collaboration in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

China, he said, stands ready to expand the import of goods, especially high-quality agricultural products, from Việt Nam while encouraging Chinese enterprises to increase investment and mutually beneficial cooperation in the country.

Wang also expressed the CPPCC’s readiness to strengthen friendly ties with the VFF, facilitate exchanges among people from all walks of life, especially younger generations, and expand cooperation in education, health care and locality-to-locality connections.

He added that the two sides should continue supporting each other in successfully hosting major multilateral events, including APEC 2026 in China and APEC 2027 in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS