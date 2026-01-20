Promoting intellect, solidarity and innovation: foundation for HCM City's new stage of development

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) introduces the following article by Trần Lưu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, on the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is taking place at a moment of special significance: the country marks 40 years of steadfastly pursuing Đổi mới (Renewal), while its international standing and prestige continue to rise. At the same time, rapid, complex and unpredictable developments in the regional and global context are placing increasingly high demands on the Party’s leadership and governance capacity.

Against that backdrop, HCM City looks back on the past term not only to assess the results achieved, but more importantly to more clearly define the role, responsibility and mode of contribution of a major centre to the strategic goals being discussed and decided by the Congress.

Sound decisions – effective action

The past term unfolded under exceptionally difficult circumstances: the pandemic, a global economic downturn, mounting pressure from urbanisation and the simultaneous escalation of infrastructure, environmental, population and flooding challenges, creating unprecedented strain. In that context, what is most valuable is that HCM City did not falter, did not allow development momentum to be disrupted and maintained its role as the nation’s economic locomotive.

What stands out is not only growth figures, but the way the city overcame difficulties: steadfastness in objectives, unity in leadership, decisiveness in direction and seriousness in implementation. Practice has shown that in the most challenging moments, the leadership role of the city’s Party organisation was clearly demonstrated through adherence to principles, strict discipline and accountability at every level and for every individual, especially those in leading positions.

A major shift for HCM City during this term has been innovation in leadership and governance thinking. The city has not only focused on resolving immediate issues, but has gradually moved towards a development-enabling mindset, becoming more proactive in designing development space, restructuring the economy, renewing the growth model and enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of governance.

This also concretises the consistent requirement set out in Party documents: rapid yet sustainable development, growth linked with improving the quality of life for the people, and innovation accompanied by discipline and responsibility.

The spirit set out by the 13th National Party Congress – intellect, solidarity and innovation, has gradually been translated into the daily work of the entire political system and across all areas of city governance.

A major hallmark of this term is the National Assembly’s adoption of Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 and Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the city. This affirms a very clear line of thinking: HCM City is not merely a large locality, but a national growth pole. The city is not seeking privileges or preferential treatment, but mechanisms that allow it to contribute more to development.

At the same time, this places a clear requirement on the city to implement these mechanisms in a serious, effective and transparent manner, turning sound policies into concrete results that can be measured in practice.

The city clearly recognises that mechanisms are only a necessary condition, while the sufficient condition lies in implementation capacity. Dare to think and dare to act must go hand in hand with knowing how to act, seeing actions through to completion and taking responsibility throughout. All policy decisions must be tested by real-world effectiveness, by tangible improvements in people’s lives and by the competitiveness of the city’s economy.

Throughout the term, the city has gradually shifted from a growth model heavily reliant on real estate and traditional services to one driven by more sustainable pillars: science and technology, the digital economy, finance, logistics and modern, environmentally friendly industry.

This transition has been accompanied by a move from fragmented development to development within a regional economic space, with stronger linkages to the Southeast region and the Mekong Delta. This aligns with the Party’s overarching orientation towards balanced and harmonious regional development, leveraging comparative advantages and creating combined strength for the national economy.

A hub of intellect – a driver of growth

The achievements of the 13th Party Congress term are not an endpoint, but a foundation for HCM City to enter a higher stage of development during the term of the 14th National Party Congress. On the path towards achieving the goals to 2030 and the vision to 2045, the city must more clearly rise to become a financial centre, an innovation hub, a technology centre and a regional and international connectivity hub.

By 2030, HCM City aims to become a civilised and modern metropolis and a dynamic innovation hub with deep international integration, holding a prominent position in Southeast Asia. Looking towards 2045, the city strives to rank among the world’s 100 cities with the best quality of life, serving as an economic, financial, services, education and healthcare centre of Asia, an attractive global destination and developing in a distinctive, sustainable manner that is rich in cultural identity.

To realise these goals, the key and overarching task of the HCM City Party Committee is to build the city into a centre of intellect, solidarity and innovation, with sufficient leadership capacity to guide it into a new stage of development that is faster, more effective and more sustainable, enabling the city to contribute more to the nation.

Intellect, solidarity and innovation are not merely slogans, but political commitments and standards for action. Every cadre, Party member and resident of the city must join hands in unity, turning aspiration into action and goals into results, so that the city truly deserves to be a hub of intellect and a driver of growth for the whole country, building a civilised, modern and compassionate metropolis.

This must be accompanied by a firm commitment to maintaining discipline in leadership and management, improving the quality of the cadre contingent, accelerating substantive administrative reform, investing in strategic infrastructure, developing high-quality human resources and nurturing a strong business community.

Above all, all guidelines and policies must consistently uphold the principle of placing people at the centre, so that all development achievements ultimately serve the people’s lives, making them ever better, more civilised and happier." — VNS