Việt Nam seeks stronger partnership with Singapore

SINGAPORE — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình had a meeting with Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday as part of his working trip to the city-state.

Bình conveyed the warm greetings from leaders of the Party and State of Việt Nam to Lee, and expressed appreciation for the significant and enduring contributions made over many years by late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to strengthening and deepening Việt Nam–Singapore relations, as well as to Việt Nam’s economic development, notably the strong expansion of the Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) network.

Lee thanked the leaders and people of Việt Nam for their warm sentiments, recalled his positive impressions of Việt Nam and its people, and highlighted the close cooperation between successive generations of senior leaders of the two countries.

He voiced his confidence that, with its potential and comparative advantages, Việt Nam will achieve further major economic development milestones.

The official welcomed the positive and substantive progress in the bilateral relations, particularly the development of 21 VSIPs in 14 provinces and cities, and noted the shared aspiration of senior leaders of both countries to work towards 30 VSIPs by 2030.

Regarding financial cooperation, Lee congratulated Việt Nam on the recent establishment of an International Financial Centre, describing it as a reflection of Việt Nam’s vision and determination in the new development phase.

He shared Singapore’s experience in developing such centres and offered strategic recommendations for Việt Nam in building and operating its International Financial Centre, affirming that the Singaporean Government stands ready to exchange expertise, support Việt Nam, and promote connectivity between the financial centres of the two countries.

Thanking Lee for his valuable insights, Bình said that during the visit, the Vietnamese delegation held productive meetings with Singaporean agencies, banks, financial institutions and investors, all of whom expressed their strong interest and positive assessments regarding Việt Nam’s International Financial Centre. Many viewed it as a necessary and sound decision, and showed interest in cooperation and investment opportunities, he stated.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that Lee will continue to support efforts to further advance Việt Nam–Singapore relations in a more practical and effective manner, as well as provide advice and share experience in developing financial centres and promoting connectivity between the two countries’ international financial centres.

On this occasion, Bình extended an invitation to Lee to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time. The senior minister thanked him and accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNA/VNS