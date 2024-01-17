China supports Việt Nam’s development of green economy, people-to-people diplomacy: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — China supports Việt Nam's efforts toward industrialisation and modernisation, particularly in such key areas as green economy, digital economy, and energy transition, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo has affirmed.

The diplomat told local press that potential for bilateral cooperation in these sectors is substantial, as the two nations are important economic, trade, and investment partners of each other.

He said their synergy in trade-investment collaboration is conducive to the establishment of stable and sustainable supply chains. Furthermore, their status of being newly emerging economies with rapid and robust development rates further amplifies the significant contributions of their bilateral cooperation in maintaining regional and global peace, stability, and development.

The ambassador disclosed that Việt Nam and China are intensifying efforts to promote the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway project connecting Yunnan in China to Việt Nam's border, which is currently in the stage of feasibility study report.

He stated China is ready to meet Việt Nam's requirements and utilise preferential funding to help it plan the upgrade and rebuilding of the Bắc Giang-Đồng Đăng-Hà Nội railway line, as well as carry out the next phase of planning for the Móng Cái-Quảng Ninh-Hải Phòng railway.

Upon completion and becoming operational, these railway lines are expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of cargo transport between the two countries, reducing border gate congestion, he said.

Additionally, both countries are implementing a pilot smart-customs programme at the Hữu Nghị border gate, aiming for around-the-clock efficient automated customs procedures. These railways, when completed, will open economic corridors linking Việt Nam to Central Asia, and even Europe via China, shortening the distance between Việt Nam and Central Asia and turning the northern border provinces of Việt Nam into a gateway to the north.

On people-to-people diplomacy, Xiong emphasised the importance of enhancing the two peoples' mutual understanding, support, and deep engagement in the nations' cooperation. He noted that the scale of mutual visits between Vietnamese and Chinese citizens remains modest compared to their populations.

Top leaders of both Parties have been highly valuing the strengthening of people-to-people exchanges and underscoring the need to enhance the bilateral friendship, the ambassador stated.

Xiong suggested that cultural and artistic activities also serve as bridges to enhance mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Chinese peoples, particularly the younger generations. In fact, Vietnamese youth enjoy Chinese films, television programmes, while Vietnamese artists taking part in popular Chinese shows are a favour of young Chinese, having millions of fans in China.

He expressed his hope that the media of both countries will continue to positively and comprehensively popularise the exchanges and friendly cooperation between the sides’ sectors and localities, as well as the significant achievements they have attained. This, he believed, will further deepen the understanding between the two peoples. — VNS