PM delivers keynote speech at policy dialogue on Việt Nam's global vision

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and delivered a keynote speech at the policy dialogue on Việt Nam's global vision during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time).

It was one of the eight policy dialogues featuring heads of States and Governments organised by the WEF, reflecting the organisation’s positive evaluation of Việt Nam's international role, position, achievements, vision and development prospects.

As a highlight of the WEF Davos 2024, the event saw the distinguished presence of Prof. Klaus Schwab, WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, along with 100 leaders and representatives from various countries, international organisations, corporations and businesses that are members of the WEF. Renowned international relations commentator Thomas Friedman from The New York Times and author of the book "The World is Flat" assumed the role of event coordinator.

Schwab expressed his delight at welcoming PM Chính for the first time to the WEF Davos meeting, hailing Việt Nam not only as a star in the East Asia but also a nation in the process of ascending as an economically influential player on the global stage. He also highly praised Việt Nam's role as one of the trailblazers in the development of a green and smart economy.

Sharing a similar view with Schwab, Friedman described Việt Nam as an exemplary model of reform and development, internationally recognised for its rapid and sustainable economic progress. In his coordinating role, he expressed a keen interest in understanding Việt Nam's experiences, development directions and contributions to the global problem-solving process.

In his speech, PM Chính highlighted Việt Nam's key directions and stance throughout its nation-building and development process, and great achievements of historical significance during the nearly 40 years of reform.

Drawing on these successes, he outlined five major lessons, including steadfastly pursuing the path of socialism, maintaining a consistent stance on the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification of external ties, being a trusted friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community; considering the people the architects of history; upholding the strength of great national unity; combining the power of the nation with contemporary forces; and upholding the leadership role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Building upon these lessons, PM offered two suggestions to other nations. He proposed that they identify resources starting from mindset, motivation rooted in innovation, and strength derived from the people. He also underscored the role of international solidarity and multilateralism in addressing global challenges.

The second suggestion was placing people at the centre as the main subject, the most crucial resource, the driving force, and the ultimate goal of development. Accordingly, people should be directly involved in and benefit from policies.

In response to Friedman's query regarding Việt Nam's stance in balancing relations with major powers, Chính underscored the nation’s status as one of the most adversely affected since the Second World War, enduring persistent impacts from wars, blockades, and sanctions. Nevertheless, Việt Nam has put the past aside, overcome differences, promoted similarities, and aimed towards the future to turn adversaries into friends.

He asserted that the recent visits to Việt Nam by Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden demonstrate unwavering political trust between the nation and its two partners, as well as its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance for peace, cooperation, development, prosperity, multilateralism, and diversification.

Highlighting several priority areas for Việt Nam in the near future, including digital transformation, science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and green transition, the PM considered these as both objective requirements and strategic choices.

Regarding the semiconductor field, he shared Việt Nam's endeavours in developing strategic infrastructure, particularly in information technology, and disclosed plans to train 50,000-100,000 engineers in the time to come.

Addressing artificial intelligence (AI), Chính affirmed Việt Nam's proactive approach in leveraging its advantages and mitigating its negative aspects, starting with building a national database, refining investment attraction policies, and boosting the effectiveness of manpower training.

He stressed the Vietnamese Government's commitment to further developing three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure, and human resources, creating the most favorable conditions for foreign companies to engage in cooperative endeavors, based on maximising mutual trust, hope, and determination. He said he wishes businesses will integrate production, consumption, research, and training.

The PM said Việt Nam stands among the nations most severely impacted by climate change, underscoring its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). Việt Nam has worked to adapt to landslides, droughts, and natural disasters, implementing an innovative initiative for cultivating one million hectares of high-quality and low-emission rice, which aligns with global sustainability trends and promoting Việt Nam's crucial role in ensuring global food security.

His remarks received high praise from delegates participating in the session, whose open and interactive format as well as diverse media coverage effectively disseminated the message of a Việt Nam with a new great plan, potential, position, and credibility. — VNS