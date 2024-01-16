Việt Nam Register's deputy head detained on charge of power abuse

HÀ NỘI — HCM City Police on Tuesday formally charged and detained Deputy Director of Việt Nam Register Nguyễn Vũ Hải on the charge of abusing power and authority while discharging official duties.

Officials have also searched the 46-year-old’s Hà Nội home and place of work to gather evidence related to the case.

The HCM City Police Investigation Agency (PC01) also launched legal proceedings, and detained five other officials from the roadworthiness body related to the case – Bùi Quốc Hưng (Head of the Inland Waterway Department), Đậu Ngọc Bình (Deputy Head of the Inland Waterway Department), Phan Huy Liêm and Vũ Văn Sơn (inspectors of the Inland Waterway Department), and Trần Kỳ Hình (former director of the Việt Nam Register) – also for the same power abuse charge.

Previously, on January 16, 2023, Hình was already charged with "receiving bribery" in a case related to irregularities in road transport registration.

These individuals have been investigated for misconduct related to the evaluation and issuance of capacity assessments for newly constructed, modified, repaired and restored inland waterway vehicles.

In connection with these irregularities, on December 22, 2023, the HCM Police Investigation Agency had initiated proceedings against nine other individuals.

A total of 35 individuals have been charged in this case so far, for offences ranging from bribery, receiving bribes and brokering bribes, to embezzlement and abuse of power and authority while performing official duties.

For misconduct related to road and inland waterway registration activities, as well as driver's licence examination and training activities, HCM City Police have investigated and filed a total of nine cases involving 251 individuals for various crimes (including bribery; forgery in official duties; unauthorised intrusion into computer networks, telecommunications networks or electronic devices of others; fraudulent misappropriation of property; illegal trading of invoices, documents; and abuse of power). — VNS