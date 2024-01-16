PM lands in Switzerland, starting trip to attend WEF Annual Meeting 2024

ZURICH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday morning (local time), starting a trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

At the airport, the Government leader and his entourage were welcomed by Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Phùng Thế Long, Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai – head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam in Geneva, the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and Permanent Mission, and Vietnamese people in the European country.

During the trip, PM Chính is scheduled to chair, attend, and deliver remarks at several events of the WEF Annual Meeting 2024, including a seminar on investment attraction in the semiconductor industry, the WEF Country Strategic Dialogue on Việt Nam, a policy dialogue, a seminar on promoting new growth drivers in the country, and a discussion on promoting the role of global cooperation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On this occasion, he will meet with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Prof. Klaus Schwab, and engage in bilateral meetings with leaders of some countries, international organisations, and WEF member businesses. He will also address a seminar on Switzerland’s experience in and model of developing international financial centres, and receive executives of some leading enterprises of Switzerland.

PM Chính's participation in numerous activities at the WEF Annual Meeting 2024 demonstrates Việt Nam's active and responsible contributions to the event, thereby helping the international community learn more about the country’s potential, cooperation opportunities, role, and stature in the world so as to maximise resources for national development, and also enhancing cooperation with Switzerland, particularly in finance - banking.

Swiss experts are optimistic about the success of PM Chính's WEF trip, saying that it is an opportunity for Việt Nam to assert its contributions and role at multilateral forums.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Bern, former Deputy Prime Minister of Germany and first Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Switzerland Philipp Rösler said Việt Nam has made significant contributions to multilateral forums in recent years.

He saw PM Chính leading a high-level delegation, including numerous business representatives, to the WEF annual meeting in Davos, as a significant milestone.

Their engagements will be another triumph in Việt Nam's series of notable diplomatic events, showcasing the country's strength in future-oriented economic plans, with a strong focus on sustainable growth and digitalisation across all sectors, from food and agriculture to manufacturing, services and digital solutions, he said.

Ivo Sieber, former Swiss Ambassador to Việt Nam, expressed high expectations for the Vietnamese leader’s trip, saying that he will not only attend sessions but sideline meetings also.

He noted that over the 50 years since the establishment of formal relations, Việt Nam and Switzerland have collaborated on various joint development projects and shared similarities. He cited Việt Nam is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-25 term, while Switzerland held the presidency of this body last year.

Former member of the Swiss People's Party and the current Editor-in-Chief of the Swiss weekly Die Weltwoche Roger Köppel suggested that Việt Nam take advantage of platforms like the Davos meeting to showcase its achievements in recent years to the world.

For him, Việt Nam is a model of cooperation and maintained balance, he said.

Meanwhile, Ewald Beivi, an official responsible for relations and business development at the University of Zurich, believed that the WEF meeting in Davos presents a major opportunity for Việt Nam to explore new ideas and stay abreast of emerging trends. Importantly, it is essential to go there to listen and connect, he added. — VNS