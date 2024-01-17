PM meets with leaders of countries, int’l organisations on WEF sidelines

DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time) on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF (WEF-54).

Meeting with Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, PM Chính highlighted that WEF-54, themed “Rebuilding Trust”, is significant in the current context as it will contribute to the consolidation of trust and international solidarity while inspiring countries worldwide to join hands for the development of humankind.

He thanked Prof. Schwab for his close and effective cooperation with Việt Nam over the past years, especially amidst global economic headwinds, and appreciated the WEF’s support for Việt Nam in policy consultation and building as well as attraction of high-quality foreign investment.

Prof. Schwab, for his part, expressed his delight at PM Chính's attendance at the WEF meeting, stressing the Vietnamese leader laid out important solutions to handling challenges and rebuilding the global trust.

Việt Nam, with a multitude of startups and radical reforms in hi-tech sectors, manufacturing and green development, will become one of the 20 largest economies in the world soon, he said.

PM Chính invited Prof. Schwab and other WEF leaders to visit Việt Nam, adding Việt Nam stands ready to work with the WEF to organise mid-term conferences in the country, strengthen connectivity and promote the role of the WEF in the region.

On the occasion, PM Chính and the WEF founder witnessed the signing of several cooperation deals, including an agreement on the establishment of the centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution between Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi and WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens, and a Letter of Intention on the participation in the closing the skills gap network initiative between Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Lê Văn Thành and WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi.

The documents will lay a firm foundation to bolster the Việt Nam – WEF cooperation in a deeper way with practical results, helping Việt Nam access resources for digital transformation and high-quality human resources development to promote new growth engines, lure more investment and better the national competitive capacity.

At the meeting with PM of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Han Duck-soo, the two sides highly valued their governments’ close cooperation in effectively implementing the Việt Nam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership and the agreements reached between senior leaders of the two countries.

PM Han emphasised that the people and Government of the RoK always think about Việt Nam as an extremely close friend, and that the two countries boast special and increasingly close-knit relations that contribute to regional and global peace and stability.

The two PMs agreed to continue promoting the bilateral relations in a practical, effective, and comprehensive manner on the basis of the political trust between Vietnamese and RoK leaders as well as the close ties between businesses, localities, and people of the two countries.

Việt Nam and the RoK will step up practical and mutually-beneficial cooperation, with a focus on making strong progress in economic links, they said, considering cultural and people-to-people exchanges as a solid foundation for the bilateral relations to become stronger and expand in multiple fields.

PM Chính called on the RoK to create more optimum conditions for strong products of Việt Nam to enter its market, encourage Korean firms to expand investment in the Southeast Asian nation, actively build research and development (R&D) centres, and help Việt Nam develop entertainment, cultural, and fashion industries.

Both leaders pledged their countries’ continuation of close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums.

Facing escalating tensions in many regions, they agreed to keep supporting the respect for the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including not using or threatening to use force, peacefully resolving all disputes, and ensuring peace, stability, along with security, safety, and freedom of navigation in all seas, including the East Sea.

On this occasion, PM Han invited his Vietnamese counterpart to pay a visit to the RoK.

At another meeting, PM Chính and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky underlined the importance they attach to the two countries’ traditional friendship, partnership, and comprehensive cooperation.

To maintain momentum for the bilateral ties in the current context, they agreed to coordinate to tackle obstacles and seek measures for restoring trade in the goods Vietnam and Ukraine are strong at.

PM Chính affirmed Việt Nam's consistent viewpoint that all disputes must be resolved by peaceful means and in line with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, including respecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of countries, and not using or threatening to use force.

Việt Nam supports the international community’s efforts to create conditions for the parties concerned to hold negotiations and promote humanitarian assistance and relief for people, he stated.

President Zelensky spoke highly of Việt Nam's stance and appreciated the Vietnamese Government and people’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

PM Chính thanked Ukraine for helping to ensure safety for and evacuate Vietnamese citizens from the country, expressing his hope that the local administration will continue helping guarantee life and property safety for Vietnamese people who are still living and working in Ukraine.

Meeting with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, PM Chính emphasised that Việt Nam always considers Belgium an important partner in the European Union (EU), and wishes to intensify the two countries' relations.

For his part, De Croo noted with joy that the bilateral relations flourished in 2023.

The PMs agreed to continue increasing high-level delegation exchanges. They also committed to strengthening locality-to-locality cooperation and effectively implementing existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Regarding economic and trade connections, the PMs called on relevant agencies and businesses of both countries to continue implementing fully and effectively the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Chinh proposed that Belgium soon complete its ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), expand cooperation with Việt Nam in digital transformation, renewable energy, green transition and circular economy, and foster cultural exchange and tourism.

In terms of the strategic partnership in agriculture, PM Chính suggested Belgium support Việt Nam in developing circular economy models in agriculture and smart agriculture.

The Belgian PM affirmed the EVFTA is a crucial driver for expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries, pledging that his country will expeditiously ratify the EVIPA.

Both sides showed their commitment to continuing to closely coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums and international organisations, contributing to ensuring peace, security, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Discussing the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue, PM Chính asked Belgium to support the stance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea; and the settlement of disputes by peaceful measures in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982). — VNS